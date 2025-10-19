Davao City boosts employee wellness through mental health programs

THE City Government of Davao, through its Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), is strengthening mental health awareness in the workplace in a continued effort to prioritize employee well-being.

Rawi June Morandante, Mental Health Program Manager of the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), said that the initiative, which began in 2021, has already reached numerous employees across various departments, offering accessible support services.

“We have been doing this since 2021. Daghan gyud og employee na naka-receive na of these kinds of services. Because in order to understand our mental health, it is really through education, atoang ma-break down ang mga stigma (We have been doing this since 2021. Many employees have truly received these kinds of services. Because in order to understand our mental health, it is really through education that we can break down the stigma),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday, October 17, 2025.

HRMO’s mental health program services, which have been in place for four years, offer a range of free services aimed at promoting, protecting, and valuing mental health among city government employees.

One of these services is Workplace Counseling, a confidential access to an in-house registered psychologist. The program also includes Learning Sessions on Mental Health and Support Groups, which is a safe space for specific employee sectors, including lactating mothers, solo parents, widowed parents of children with special needs, cancer survivors, and retiring employees.

To further expand its program, the HRMO also launched the Wellness Hub, an online platform offering free mental health resources.

Employees who want to access the materials may visit http://hrmo.davaocity.gov.ph.

Morandante also encouraged employees not to hesitate to seek help, especially during times of uncertainty.

“I would like to leave you hope and encouragement. I would like you to be strong and courageous. Naay times na shaken gyud. Let’s surround ourselves with people na pwede mahimong social support nato. Dili ta mag-duha-duha mag-share og experience to that trustworthy person – it could be a workmate or family (I want to leave you with hope and encouragement. I want you to be strong and courageous. There are times when we truly feel shaken. Let’s surround ourselves with people who can be our social support. Don’t hesitate to share your experiences with someone trustworthy – that could be a workmate or a family member),” she said.

The HRMO also continues to advocate for a workplace culture that recognizes mental health as a vital component of employee welfare. CIO