Davao City boosts food security as fuel costs rise

THE Davao City government is prioritizing food security as rising fuel prices continue to drive up the cost of basic goods.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, said the City Agriculturist’s Office has mobilized its resources, conducted an inventory of food production, and is working closely with farmers and cooperatives to ensure a steady supply of agricultural products.

“The LGU is strengthening sustainable farming programs, including composting and vermicast for more affordable fertilizers, exploring regenerative agriculture, and expanding household gardening to enhance food security,” Lanticse said on March 26, 2026.

He added that the city is also working to provide and procure key inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and feeds for inland fisheries to sustain and boost production.

The push for food security comes as fuel prices rise due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, driving up the cost of basic commodities.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region said the region has sufficient rice supply, with 59,000 hectares devoted to rice production and an estimated 60-day buffer stock from the National Food Authority.

The region also has adequate supplies of chicken, pork, spices, and vegetables.

The Department of Agriculture said it continues to monitor prices of basic goods with the Davao City Price Monitoring Council and the Task Force on Price Monitoring, led by the City Mayor’s Office.

However, the agency said it does not directly control prices, as its mandate is limited to monitoring those set by businesses.

To cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, the Department of Agriculture will provide a P5,000 fuel subsidy to each registered farmer and fisherfolk, and is preparing the master list of beneficiaries. RGP