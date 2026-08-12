Davao City breaks ground for Balai Calinan, to offer over 600 housing units

MORE qualified Dabawenyo families are set to gain access to new, affordable homes after the City Government of Davao, through the Davao City Housing Office, led the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Balai Calinan Housing Project in Barangay Talomo River, Calinan District, on August 11, 2026.

Once completed, the project will provide around 630 socialized housing units under the City Government's Public Rental Transitory Housing Scheme. The project sits on a roughly 121,378-square-meter site donated by BRIA Homes Inc. as part of its socialized housing compliance.

The project falls under Ordinance No. 0367-20, passed in 2020, and brings together the city government, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, BRIA Homes, and Vistaland Lifescapes Inc. It reflects the broader mission of the Davao City Housing Office, which aims to develop sustainable communities and provide affordable, safe, and decent housing — particularly for the homeless, residents of hazard-prone areas, and low-income families — in partnership with key shelter agencies and the private sector.

The same lot was identified in 2024 under the Davao City Housing Office's Local Shelter Plan as one of several sites earmarked for future housing projects, alongside a smaller 8.9-hectare lot in Barangay Manambulan, Tugbok District.

Calinan District already hosts other major housing efforts, including the national government's People's Ville project under the 4PH program, which has completed more than 2,600 condominium units as of August 2026, with 7,200 units planned in total across the development. GRS