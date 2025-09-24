Davao City builds transition homes for 'danger zone' residents

THE construction of transition houses for residents living in danger zones is now underway in Barangay Tibuloy, Toril District , Davao City, Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. confirmed.

Mahipus, chair of the City Council’s Committee on Housing, Rural and Urban Development, said Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has thrown full support behind the project by securing the land for the site.

“The construction of the transition houses is ongoing,” Mahipus told reporters, adding that details on the project’s budget and timeline are still being finalized.

He said the initial plan is to build a three-story structure to avoid the need for an elevator. But Duterte has expressed openness to constructing a taller building, instructing the City Housing Office to include provisions for an elevator in case the design exceeds three floors.

As for the length of stay of future occupants, Mahipus said no policy has been set yet. “Eventually, we are hoping that we will expand this,” he added during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, September 23, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

After Tibuloy, the city plans to construct similar facilities in all three congressional districts.

At the barangay level, Mahipus also proposed maximizing basketball courts by designing multipurpose structures where the ground floor serves athletic functions and the second floor can be used for temporary housing.

Mahipus first floated the idea of transition houses in November 2024, estimating the cost of each building at around P100 million. He said the concept was inspired by transient homes developed by a private firm in Cebu, and were later turned over to the local government.

Families living in danger zones in Davao City?

Davao City, one of the largest cities in the Philippines, is not exempt from the persistent environmental hazards — floods, landslides, river overflows, and mass wasting. While there is no definitive, up-to-date count of all families permanently living in high-risk areas, data from government and hazard assessments provide insight into the scale of exposure and impact.

According to a vulnerability and adaptation assessment done jointly by the city government, UN-Habitat and the World Food Program in 2013, 146,930 households in Davao City were identified as being at risk of floods, while 8,970 households were considered at risk of landslides. These figures are based on terrain analysis, floodplain mapping, and susceptibility studies.

Displacements during hazard events

While hazard mapping gives a sense of exposure, actual numbers of displaced or affected families during hazardous events illustrate the human cost.

In November 2023 alone, flash floods in Talomo and Tugbok affected approximately 5,803 families across several barangays in these districts.

What is a danger zone?

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) a “danger zone” refers to areas that are at high risk for natural hazards, such as flooding, landslide (mass wasting), river overflow, fault line, storm surge, excessive rainfall, or related threats.

These include areas located near rivers, creeks, or flood‐paths which are likely to overflow during heavy rain, areas with steep slopes, weak ground or evidence of soil movement (cracks, loose or eroded earth) that could result in landslide / mass wasting risk.

Also included are areas declared or identified by geohazard maps, hazard zoning, or by agencies, such as the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) as having “very high” or “extremely high” susceptibility to floods or landslides.

Danger zones in Davao City

The CDRRMO has flagged several barangays, sitios, and subdivisions across Davao City as danger zones due to their vulnerability to flooding, landslides, and other geohazards. Some areas have also been declared as “no-build” or “no-habitation” zones to prevent further settlement in high-risk locations.

Identified flood-prone communities are parts of Barangay Talomo, particularly Dike, Phase 3 of NHA Bangkal, as well as San Juan Village and Taal Riverside, which have been officially classified as no-build zones.

In Barangay Cabantian, Purok Lugot in Suraya Homes was also identified as flood-prone, while Barangay Sasa’s Purok 23 in Kuot, Davao Impress Subdivision, has been recommended as a no-habitation zone.

The city government also consistently issues advisories to residents near major waterways, including the Lipadas, Talomo, Matina, Bunawan, and Lasang Rivers, as well as the Panacan, Bago, and Mintal Creeks, warning them of heightened flood risks during heavy rainfall.

Several upland and hillside barangays have also been marked as landslide-prone, including Barangay Buhangin Proper (Purok Damayan), Matina Pangi (Old Smokey Mountain), and Matina Crossing (Quinones Compound and Abrazaldo Compound).

In Barangay Panacan, Purok 29-B, SPDA has been included in the city’s list of no-habitation areas, while Barangay Talomo’s San Vicente Village has seen enforced evacuations after slope instability incidents.

Catalunan Pequeño’s Wellspring (Phase 3) and parts of Barangay Mandug (DDF Village), Maa (Juario Village), and Shrine Hills — including Dinaville Subdivision and Yñiquez Village—were also identified in official landslide hazard assessments.

There are also no-build zones or no-habitation zones to safeguard residents. These classifications mean that new settlements or structures are prohibited, and relocation is strongly recommended for families already living there.

Importance of transition housing

For families displaced by floods, fires, and other calamities, this project offers a vital safety net, temporary shelter, and support

According to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), by offering temporary refuge, the facility reduces the cycle of displacement and strengthens the city’s disaster resiliency programs.

The project is also part of the local government’s broader effort to uphold the Davao City Shelter Code, which ensures access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing.

In the previous Sunstar Davao report, city officials emphasized that transient housing is not merely a stopgap solution but a critical bridge that protects vulnerable families from further risks. “Without this facility, displaced residents often have no choice but to live in evacuation centers for extended periods or return to unsafe areas,” CSWDO was quoted as saying.

The initiative highlights Davao City’s proactive stance in disaster preparedness, aligning with national frameworks on risk reduction and sustainable housing. By investing in transitional shelters, the local government not only provides immediate relief but also supports long-term recovery and resilience for affected communities. RGP