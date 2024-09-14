Davao City bulk water project awarded best PPP in PH

THE Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) has been honored as the Best Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the Philippines by the UK-based International Finance Awards, a prime example of the transformative potential of PPPs in driving sustainable urban development. This recognition, coming within the first year of the project’s commercial operations, underscores Davao City’s commitment to innovative solutions for critical infrastructure needs and delivery of basic services.

A joint venture between the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) water subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), the DCBWSP provides safe, reliable, and sustainable water to over one million Davaoeños.

“This recognition highlights the strength of Apo Agua’s collaboration with the Davao City Water District, a partnership founded on a shared commitment to providing sustainable water for all. This award underscores the essential role of public-private partnerships in driving critical infrastructure development and meeting the evolving needs of communities,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Head of Water Business and Apo Agua President Eduardo V. Aboitiz said.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of Davao City’s progress and remain dedicated to supporting the city’s future growth,” he added.

For more than five decades, Davao City has relied on groundwater sources to meet its growing water demands. Recognizing the potential environmental risks associated with over-extraction, such as land subsistence and saltwater intrusion, the city adopted a proactive approach that foresaw the shift in environmental policy to exploring surface water sources rather than digging additional wells. With foresight and ambition, the DCBWSP was conceived as a visionary solution, tapping the Tamugan River to augment the city’s groundwater sources.

The sustainable water source nourishes Davao City’s growth as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and a prime contributor to equitable nationwide development, where sustainable access to essential resources like reliable water acts as an enabler rather than a potential barrier to progress.

Under the joint venture, Apo Agua handles the water production, managing the country’s largest operating private bulk water supply facility with an over 300 MLD treatment capacity. The project features a unique water-energy nexus design in Southeast Asia, incorporating an integrated hydroelectric power plant that fully powers the facility. This innovative system uses the same water for power generation and treatment before distribution.

The DCWD plays a pivotal role in distributing water across the city, serving as the lifeblood of community development. Its network reaches a diverse consumer base, from households to burgeoning MSMEs and large-scale establishments. DCWD not only meets basic needs but also fuels economic growth, enabling businesses to thrive and support the city’s rapid urbanization.

This comprehensive approach to water supply development is instrumental in Davao City's growth as a major economic hub in the Philippines. The DCBWSP's success sets a compelling precedent for other fast-growing cities in the Philippines. Its recognition as an outstanding PPP illustrates how collaborative initiatives, driven by a shared commitment to national progress, can effectively address critical infrastructure needs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance citizens' quality of life. The project demonstrates the synergistic potential when the public and private sectors combine their unique strengths and expertise towards a common goal of nationwide development felt in the homes of Filipinos.