Davao City Bypass Road hits 49% completion; full opening in 2028

THE Department of Economy, Planning, and Development–Davao Region (DepDev-Davao) reported that the Davao City Bypass Construction Project (DCBCP) has reached a 49.26 percent completion rate as of December 31, 2025.

Priscilla R. Sonido, regional director of DepDev-Davao, said that the project consists of six contract packages. Three packages are co-financed through a Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) loan, while the remaining three are funded by the national government.

Contract Package I-1, which includes a 7.9-kilometer four-lane road, twin two-lane tunnels spanning 2.3 kilometers, three pairs of bridges, two underpasses, and two overpasses, is already 65.89 percent complete.

Meanwhile, Contract Package I-2, which broke ground in December 2024, has reached a completion rate of 7.45 percent. This package includes a four-lane road, seven bridges, and one underpass. Strategically starting in Barangay Sirawan, Toril, this segment is expected to play a key role in traffic decongestion once the entire bypass is operational.

Contract Package I-3, a 5.5-kilometer segment, will feature a four-lane road, one bridge, and two cut-and-cover tunnels. It will connect directly to the I-1 tunnel segment and traverse mountainous terrain along the alignment. As of the latest report, it has posted a 3.42 percent accomplishment rate.

For Phase 2 of the project, Contract Package II-1 has recorded the highest progress so far at 88.78 percent. This segment includes a 1.4-kilometer four-lane road and seven bridges totaling 1.3 kilometers in length — one of the highest bridge-to-road ratios in the entire bypass project.

Contract Package II-2 has achieved 80.75 percent completion. This portion covers a 2.5-kilometer road, seven bridges, three overpasses, and one box culvert.

The final segment, Contract Package II-3, is scheduled for procurement in 2026. Once completed, it will include six bridges, seven box culverts, and one overpass, extending the bypass to Barangay J. P. Laurel in Panabo City.

Improve travel time

The project involves a 45.5-kilometer bypass road that starts in Barangay Sirawan, Toril, Davao City, and ends in Barangay J. P. Laurel, Panabo City. One of its main highlights is the 2.3-kilometer twin tunnels.

The project is expected to significantly improve travel time, reducing the usual 1 hour and 44 minutes via the Maharlika Highway to just 49 minutes using the bypass road.

The construction of the DCBCP is also expected to enhance travel logistics and ease traffic congestion along the city’s main thoroughfares, thereby contributing to Davao City’s economic growth and urban development.

Once operational, the project will feature the country’s longest mountain road tunnels, each spanning 2.3 kilometers.

Opening set in 2028

In previous reports, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said the DBCP is set to be fully operational by 2028.

Engr. Joselito Reyes, the project manager, said that the bypass is divided into six construction packages, each with a different start date, which affects their completion timelines. Despite this, each package is projected to take approximately three years to complete.

“Ang duration po talaga ng each project is three years, we will count mga 2028 kasi iba-iba ang kanyang starting day (The actual duration of each project is three years. We're estimating completion around 2028 because each one started at a different time.),” he said. RGP