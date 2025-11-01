Davao City CDRRMO raises Blue Alert for Undas 2025

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has raised the blue alert status in time for the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“This heightened alert aims to ensure enhanced coordination, preparedness, and immediate response to any potential emergencies or incidents that may arise during this period of increased public movement and activity,” the office wrote in its Facebook post.

The raising of the blue alert status is in accordance with the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (RDRRMC) Memorandum Order No. 90, Series of 2025, which mandates all member agencies and other disaster offices to elevate their alert status to blue.

The memo stated that the observance of Undas on November 1-2, 2025, is a major national tradition characterized by increased public movement and large gatherings of people in cemeteries and memorial parks. The office said that this period requires the implementation of enhanced monitoring, preparedness, and safety measures to maintain public safety and order.

It further stated that offices, which had downgraded to white alert are instructed to revert to blue alert to strengthen monitoring efforts and ensure prompt coordination with the RDRRMC for response actions.

In addition, all disaster offices and member agencies are required to submit their respective preparedness measures to ensure a coordinated and proactive response during the Undas observance and to provide situation updates related to the earthquake for submission to the national office.

“The OCD-RDRRMC Davao Emergency Operations Center shall remain under Blue Alert Status to ensure continuous monitoring across the entire Area of Responsibility (AOR) during the Undas observance, alongside ongoing response and recovery operations related to the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Davao Oriental,” the memo read.

The RDRRMC-Davao said that it will continue to carry out response and early recovery operations for communities affected by the doublet earthquake, particularly in the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Safety and security for Undas

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced that it will deploy approximately 1,192 personnel across all cemeteries in Davao City.

The office reminded the public to observe safety and security protocols, including the prohibition of clean-up activities in cemeteries from October 30 to November 3. All cleaning and painting should be completed before these dates.

They also reminded the public of the ban on alcohol, video machines, gambling paraphernalia, and smoking within cemetery premises. Weapons, knives, and drones are likewise prohibited and will be confiscated upon entry.

Meanwhile, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) urged the public to uphold the city’s tagline “Dabawenyo DCplinado” and to always embody the culture of security.

Traffic preparation for Undas

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has deployed 737 personnel to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular flow across Davao City during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said that of the total number, 176 personnel will be deployed from October 30 to 31, 281 on November 1, and 280 on November 2.

He added that deployments will cover key areas such as Calinan, Mintal, Tugbok, Ulas, Maa, Panacan, Tibungco, and Bunawan.

The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) has also increased the number of bus trips as it expects around 80,000 passengers during Undas. DCOTT said it has increased its daily trips from the usual 700–800 to about 1,000–1,500 during the peak travel period.

The office has also coordinated with Task Force Davao (TFD), the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and the Civil Security Unit (CSU) to safeguard passengers and maintain order at the terminal. RGP