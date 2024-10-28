Davao City celebrates 2nd year as insurgency-free

THE City Government of Davao celebrated its second anniversary as being insurgency-free on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Rizal Park.

Councilor Luna Maria Dominique Acosta, chair of the Peace and Public Safety Committee, said that the city not only celebrates its achievement of being insurgency-free but this event has served as a reminder of the journey toward this status. She emphasized that this journey was never easy, especially for the uniformed personnel dedicated to bringing peace to the region.

"We recognize the collective effort of every sector from the safety and security cluster to the local government units, non-government organizations, and even private citizens who lent their hand and efforts to help us on this journey," she said.

Major General Luis Bergante, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, represented by Colonel Darren E. Comia, commander of Task Force Davao (TF-Davao), urged everyone to reflect on how to sustain the gains achieved with the city’s insurgency-free status. He emphasized that safety and security cannot be maintained without the support and cooperation of all agencies and the people of Davao.

Comia expressed that this year's theme, "Kalambuan ug Kalinaw: Pagsaulog sa Padayong Kahiusahan ug Kagawasan sa Region sa Davao (Development and Peace: Celebrating the continued unity and freedom of the Davao Region)," is a testament to the successful partnership between the government and the private sector in sustaining peace in the region. He noted that through this partnership, peace is not only achieved but also leads to reconciliation.

"But achieving great victory is not the job of soldiers or law enforcers alone. It is everybody's concern, the government, the non-government organizations, the academe, civil society, business groups, volunteer organizations, people's organizations, and the public at large, all have a significant role to play to sustain peace," he said.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) and representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, said that this event serves as a reminder of how peace and order significantly influence the growth and development of every community. He said that the attainment of this declaration is the result of everyone’s contributions and a reassurance that the entire region is resilient and capable of overcoming challenges.

"Let us not forget the people who have been helping us sustain this vital cause, our local chief executives of the Davao Region, police and military officials, regional directors, non-governmental organizations, and all peace-loving residents of the Davao Region," he said.

During the event, participants made a pledge of commitment led by Comia. Sumagaysay also led the symbolic banging of the peace gong, and several white doves were released to commemorate the second year of Davao City being insurgency-free.

To recall, on March 24, 2022, Davao City was declared insurgency-free through Resolution No. 0115-22, which was passed on July 19, 2022. RGP