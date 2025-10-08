Davao City celebrates Elderly Week 2025

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and various partners, spearheaded activities for senior citizens on Monday, in line with the Elderly Week Celebration 2025.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Embracing Age: Living a Life with Dignity and Purpose."

Senior citizens from Davao City's districts showcased their talents and skills during the event held at NCCC Victoria Plaza.

They participated in the tango, choral, kuratsa, and folk dance Competitions.

During the program, the newly hired senior citizens were also presented by the Public Employment Services Office.

Davao City Councilor Pamela Librado, in her speech during the event, emphasized that it is the wisdom and insight of senior citizens that make them valuable. It is the same wisdom and insight that earned them the trust to be given opportunities, even employment, as is being pushed by the city government and its partners.

"Daghang salamat sa gihatag na kaalam nga gigahin sa amoa. Kung wala kamo, wala kami karon sa among generation nga ginatindugan karon (Thank you very much for the knowledge you have shared with us. Without you, we would not be who we are in our generation today)," she said.

CSWDO Head Julie P. Dayaday encouraged Dabawenyos to support senior citizens in the city.

"Let us be reminded to take care of our elders," she said. CIO