Davao City cemeteries 90% ready for ‘Kalag-kalag’ 

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) announced it is 90 percent ready for the observance of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day next week.

Atty. Novelle Paragas, CEE administrative officer, said cemeteries under the office’s supervision have been cleaned and prepared to ensure a smooth and convenient visit for Dabawenyos honoring their departed loved ones.

She said 18 portable toilets have been deployed to public cemeteries, along with wheelchairs and modular tents for safety and security personnel, as well as emergency responders.

Paragas added that the CEE has intensified its information campaign to remind the public about the rules and prohibited items inside cemeteries.

She advised residents to visit earlier to avoid the large crowds expected on November 1 and 2.

“Basahon natu ang city government page arun makita ang mga ginabawal and pwede na dalahon (Check the city government’s page to know what is allowed and prohibited),” Paragas said during the ISpeak media forum Thursday, October 23, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Currently, there are 10 public cemeteries under the CEE and about 14 private cemeteries being monitored by the city. Paragas said the Wireless Cemetery is nearly full, while the newly opened Tagakpan Cemetery has yet to be occupied. The new Muslim Cemetery, she added, is not yet operational.

Earlier, the City Government of Davao released its official “Kalag-Kalag 2025 Guidelines” to ensure a peaceful and organized observance of All Souls’ Day from October 30 to November 3.

According to the city’s post on October 17, cemetery gates will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Public cemeteries will prohibit overnight stays, though private cemeteries may allow them at their discretion.

To ease traffic congestion, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will implement a “one entrance” policy for pedestrians and a “one entrance, one exit” scheme for vehicles. Motorists are urged to follow designated routes and parking areas.

Burials, interments, and cremations in public cemeteries will be suspended during the five days, except for urgent cases.

Visitors are also urged to follow the “Clean As You Go (Claygo)” policy, dispose of their trash properly, and cooperate with safety and security personnel. Medical tents will be stationed near cemetery entrances for emergency cases.

The city also reminded the public to observe health precautions. Seniors, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to wear face masks.

Authorities reiterated the ban on drones, firearms, backpacks, jackets, loud music, gambling, alcoholic beverages, and pointed objects. Vendors, food carts, and other obstructions will not be allowed near entrances or pedestrian crossings. Loiterers and scavengers will also be denied entry. RGP