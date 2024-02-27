Davao City Central 911 is Gawad Kalasag awardee

Alfredo Baloran, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a media interview that receiving this award could boost the morale of the people who have been working on the ground.

“They are working 24 hours, sometimes ulan, init naga perform, just to perform their task to have the people that are in need kining emergency medical response (They are working 24 hours sometimes rain or shine they perform their tasks to have the people that’s in need or those needing emergency medical response),” he said.

He added this is the first time that an LGU was able to receive such recognition and this is a huge honor for Davao City. He then underscored that this feat by Central 911 would not be possible without the support of the locality.

Despite the achievement, Baloran expressed that it is a must to enhance the resources of Central 911 as well as activities so they could deliver the services that the Dabawenyos need.

Baloran noted that the reason behind the recognition is the quick response of the personnel on the disaster.

“Atoa gyud gina-practice ang atoang quick response, kung adunay calls kinahanglan gyud nato siya nga mahatag dayon ang atoang tabang, maadtuan gyud dayon nato ang nangayo og emergency response (We really practice our quick response especially if there are calls, it is a must that we provide help to them, that we respond to the area immediately particularly those in need of emergency response),” he said.

He also revealed that there is a need to replace some of their equipment as some of these are already dilapidated and are beyond economical repair.

The office makes sure that their medical services are in line with the hospitals so that the patients will be taken care of when they are transported by their ambulances to the hospital.

Baloran revealed that they are planning to expand their services to the far-flung areas in the city by constructing satellite offices in Toril and Malabog. He said they have already existing offices in Marahan, Calinan, Cabantian, and Panacan.

The Gawad Kalasag is the highest honor given to any local government unit in the Philippines in disaster preparedness. It intends to promote and honor the work of local governments, non-governmental organizations, and corporate entities to improve disaster preparedness and response in their particular communities. RGP