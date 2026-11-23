AS DAVAO City marks National Children's Month, the Special Office for Children's Concerns (SOCC) said it makes sure city plans and programs protecting children's rights are carried out, and urged the public to report children in need of help to the Kean Gabriel Hotline or 911.

Gerline Arciaga, head of the SOCC, explained the office's role during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

"We make children's concerns visible to all the plans of the city," Arciaga said.

Watchdog for children's programs

Arciaga said the SOCC is a regulatory office under the City Mayor's Office. It does not deliver services directly, but ensures the city's development plans for children are drafted and regularly updated, and that the city's Children's Welfare Code provisions are implemented.

"Kami 'yung mag-ensure na katong mga gi-require na mga development plans sa atin as LGU ma-formulate, ma-update siya kanunay. Kami pud to mag-ensure na tanang provision sa Children's Welfare Code ay ma-implement siya (We are the ones who ensure that the development plans required of us as an LGU are formulated and regularly updated. We also ensure that all provisions of the Children's Welfare Code are implemented)," she said.

The SOCC also serves as the secretariat of the Davao City Council for the Protection of Children (DCCPC), chaired by the mayor, with city and regional government offices and civil society groups as members. The council advises the city in crafting its long-term and annual plans for children.

The office monitors the city's annual compliance with the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit and assesses the functionality of its council for the protection of children, Arciaga said.

It also ensures the city and its barangays have intervention programs for children at risk and children in conflict with the law, as required by the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, and provides yearly technical assistance to the councils for the protection of children in all 182 barangays.

The SOCC plans for all children, she said, including those at risk, those in conflict with the law, victims of abuse, children of overseas Filipino workers, children in street situations and those affected by disasters.

The office interviews children to gather their concerns and recommendations, which the city then includes when updating its three-year development plan for children.

"Kami din sa SOCC, we do not have services, but we are in charge in the development of plans for children, for all types of children here in Davao City (We at the SOCC do not have services, but we are in charge of developing plans for children, for all types of children here in Davao City)," Arciaga said.

Services improving

Arciaga said the city's services for children have improved, as seen in its yearly audit. The audit requires, among others, that at least 85 percent of infants up to 12 months old are fully immunized, that young children are enrolled in daycare centers, and that out-of-school children are brought back to school.

“Sa situation ng mga bata karon sa Davao, when it comes to services, mas nag-improve ang City Government in addressing their concerns (On the situation of children in Davao today, when it comes to services, the City Government has further improved in addressing their concerns),” she said.

She said the city now has facilities and a referral system for children who are victims of online sexual abuse and other forms of abuse, handled by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

On Nov. 16, the DCCPC executive committee reviewed the city's 2026 audit and the use of its 2026 work and financial plan, and took up the proposed Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children for 2027 to 2032. It also discussed the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance in light of recent bullying incidents involving students, the SOCC said in a Facebook post.

Protecting children in emergencies

Arciaga said this year's Children's Month focuses on protecting children in emergencies. During disasters, the CSWDO profiles affected children and their families to ensure they get the right help, while the SOCC makes sure their concerns are included in the city's plans.

She urged the public to continue advocacy beyond November.

"As stakeholders, dili lang pud unta karong bulan sa November ta mag-advocate og mag-raise og awareness on child protection, but gawin natin every day advocacy natin (As stakeholders, we should not only advocate and raise awareness on child protection this November, but make it our everyday advocacy)," she said.

Arciaga also invited the public to the 33rd Citywide Children's Congress next week, where about 200 children, including sectoral and barangay representatives, are expected. The vice mayor will read the children's agenda, which lists the city's programs for 2026, she said.

With the holidays approaching, Arciaga also advised the public to report children seen begging or wandering alone on the streets to the Kean Gabriel Hotline or to 911.

She said the Quick Response Team for Children's Concerns (QRTCC) assesses rescued children and returns them to their families. GRS