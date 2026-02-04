Davao City closes Bucana Bridge for Chinese New Year festivities

THE 21st City Council has approved temporary road closures at Bucana Bridge as Davao City prepares for its Chinese New Year celebrations.

Partial closures will be enforced from February 14 to 16, 1 a.m. to 2 p.m., keeping one lane open for vehicles and rehearsal traffic. On February 16, the bridge will close completely from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Partial closures resume from February 16 to 17, with one lane open for outbound traffic.

This year’s festivities will be held at Bucana Bridge following a suggestion from Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen, marking the first time the city celebrates the event at the site.

A symbol of friendship

Davao City Councilor Myrna Dolodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, said her committee, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), and the Davao City Chinatown Development Council have finalized preparations.

“Hosting the Chinese New Year celebration at this location is not only strategic but also a gesture of gratitude from Davao City to China, showcasing our appreciation for this meaningful collaboration,” she said during her privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on February 3, 2026.

Newly appointed CTOO Officer-in-Charge Willenito P. Tormis said holding the event at Bucana Bridge is also a way to thank the Chinese government for its support in constructing the bridge.

“We are encouraging all Dabawenyos to join us during our Chinese New Year celebration on February 16 at Bucana Bridge in Davao City,” Tormis told reporters.

The program will feature performances from Chinese schools, traditional Chinese rituals, the launch of the Chinatown coffee table book, and the ceremonial lighting of Bucana Bridge. Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen are expected to attend.

Managing traffic and crowds

Tormis said a megatent will be set up to accommodate attendees in the open space of the bridge. To prevent traffic congestion, one lane will remain open during setup and rehearsals, with a full closure only on February 16 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The CTOO has coordinated with the Public Safety and Security Office and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office to manage traffic and ensure safety during the celebrations.

No firecrackers

This year, the city will not lift or change existing firecracker regulations. “Wala tay mga balaod na ichange or atoang i-ano lang kay walay discussions sa firecracker ban as is siya (We don’t have any laws to change, and we’re not doing anything about the firecracker ban. It stays as is),” Tormis said.

City Ordinance No. 060-02, Series of 2002, prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnics year-round, including improvised bamboo or PVC devices. Violators face fines of ₱1,000 to ₱5,000, imprisonment of 20 days to six months, or both.

Tormis noted that the only major changes this year are the new venue and the ceremonial lighting of Bucana Bridge, which will add variety to the celebrations while continuing to highlight the strong ties between Davao City and the Chinese community. RGP