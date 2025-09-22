Davao City coastal cleanup collects 4.6 tons of garbage

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) collected around 692 sacks of garbage, or 4,674 kilograms of waste, during a coastal clean-up at Purok 5 and Sitio Malamboon, Barangay 76-A, Bucana, Davao City.

Food wrappers (4,026 pieces) topped the list of most collected trash, followed by cigarette butts (3,738), plastic bags (2,584), plastic sachets (2,029), and plastic or foam pieces (1,545).

Last year’s clean-up yielded a slightly higher volume, 691 sacks weighing 7,435 kilograms, which included plastic bags, bottles, cans, caps, fishing gear, diapers, Styrofoam, disposable food containers, straws, and even clothing and footwear.

DENR-Davao Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Maribel Alicer, representing the Regional Executive Director Atty. Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan said the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) is more than just picking up trash; it symbolizes collective action for climate resilience. She urged participants to make coastal clean-ups a habit to reduce marine waste.

“With the effects of climate change that have continued to challenge our planet and our lives, it worsens the situation of our ecosystem, making the protection of our seas even more crucial,” she said.

Environmental Management Bureau–Davao Regional Director Alnulfo M. Alvarez also thanked the 2,044 volunteers from 54 agencies, schools, and civic groups who joined the effort. He noted the clean-up was not only a public service but also a commitment to protecting natural resources.

The event, held last September 20 in collaboration with the Civil Service Commission–Davao Region, carried this year’s ICC theme: “Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis.”

Under Presidential Proclamation No. 470, the country marks Coastal Clean-up Day every third Saturday of September. The Philippines has been part of this global movement since 1994. RGP