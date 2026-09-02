Davao City commemorates 10th year of Roxas Night Market bombing

EXACTLY 10 years after a bombing at the Roxas Night Market along Roxas Avenue killed 15 people and injured dozens, families of the victims and survivors returned Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, to remember those whose lives were forever changed by the attack.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II led the city government’s 10th-anniversary commemoration, where families offered prayers, flowers, and candles at the memorial for the victims.

Relatives, survivors, city officials, and security personnel gathered at the site to mark the anniversary and remember the attack that shook the city a decade ago.

The bombing happened at about 10:17 p.m. of Sept. 2, 2016, when an improvised explosive device detonated at the night market, then one of Davao City’s busiest public spaces.

Initial reports put the death toll at 14, with dozens injured. The toll later rose after a pregnant woman who was among those wounded died days after the blast.

Government and media records have since cited varying figures, including 15 deaths and 69 or 70 injured.

Authorities later arrested individuals linked to the Maute Group in connection with the bombing. Several alleged members were detained and faced charges including terrorism, multiple murder, and multiple attempted murder.

The attack prompted the government to tighten security in Davao City.

Then-President Rodrigo Duterte, who had served as the city's mayor, visited the blast site and wounded victims the following day. He also declared a nationwide state of lawless violence after the bombing.

The city has maintained heightened security around public gatherings and the night market since then. Officials have also urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel as part of what they call a “culture of security.”

The city government has continued to assist victims’ families and survivors. As of September 2025, the City Social Welfare and Development Office said 32 children from affected families were receiving educational assistance.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Mayor Duterte thanked security forces and government workers for helping keep the city safe. He also urged Dabawenyos to avoid discrimination, conflict and violence.

“Maong nagpasalamat ko sugod nga nasulod ko'g politika 2019, wala na'y mga ingon ani nga nahitabo (So I am thankful that since I entered politics in 2019, nothing like this has happened again)," Duterte said.

He also thanked police officers, soldiers, and other government workers for their role in maintaining security.

"Nagpasalamat ko sa atong gabantay, mga taga-gobyerno, atong mga pulis, atong mga sundalo, uban pang mga trabahante sa gobyerno nga nagadugang ug nagatrabaho para sa seguridad sa atong dakbayan. So unta simbako lang palayo, wala na'y mahitabo gyud nga ingon-ani (I am thankful to those who guard us — government workers, police officers, soldiers and other government employees who continue to work for the security of our city),” he said.

He cautioned residents against becoming complacent, saying peace requires continued cooperation between the public, government agencies, and security forces.

“Pero ako lang balikon nga dili ta magkompyansa gihapon, kay sa mga ingon-ani nga panghitabo, dili gyud na nga malikayan usahay (But I want to remind everyone not to become complacent because sometimes incidents like this cannot be prevented),” Duterte said. "Pero unta, mag-ampo lang ta sa Ginoo nga wala na'y ingon ani, dili lang diri sa Davao, kundi para sa tibuok Pilipinas (Let us pray to God that nothing like this happens again, not only here in Davao but anywhere in the Philippines).”

Duterte also called on Dabawenyos to respect one another, follow the law, and avoid actions that could fuel discrimination or conflict.

The commemoration also marked the first face-to-face meeting between Davao City Police Office Director Col. Peter Bauzon Madria and Duterte since Madria assumed the city police leadership in April 2026.

Their meeting took place as police officers, city officials, survivors, and relatives of those killed gathered at the memorial. DEF