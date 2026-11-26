THE City Government of Davao conducted an online refresher course on Republic Act No. 11032, otherwise known as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery (EODB-EGSD) Act of 2018, for city government employees and barangay focal persons to reinforce their understanding and proper implementation of the law.

Held on November 13, 2026, and facilitated by the Internal Audit Service Division through the Committee on Anti-Red Tape (Cart), the online learning session featured resource speakers from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Regional Field Office XI. The speakers, Ms. Marie Jay Kamille S. Dayhon, Project Development Officer III, and Mr. Eldie C. Barrientos, Chief Administrative Officer, discussed the key provisions of RA 11032 and its implementing rules and regulations, highlighting strategies for efficient government service delivery and streamlined public transactions.

The refresher course sought to deepen the participants’ understanding of the EODB-EGSD Law’s requirements and standards, emphasizing the vital role of city government employees and barangay focal persons in ensuring compliance with RA 11032 through eliminating unnecessary procedural requirements, expediting transactions, and addressing public concerns in a timely and courteous manner.

With this activity, the City Government of Davao continues to reinforce institutional capacity and stand-in a culture of competent, transparent, and accountable governance. CIO