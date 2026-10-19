Davao City cop nabbed for illegal cigarette sale in DavOr to face raps

A MEMBER of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) arrested during an entrapment operation targeting the alleged illegal sale of cigarettes in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, will face administrative proceedings as authorities investigate the case, the city police office said.

The police corporal, assigned to DCPO Police Station 18 in Bajada, Davao City, was arrested alongside three other individuals during the operation conducted on October 17, 2026.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 11, including its Davao Oriental Provincial Field Unit and Regional Intelligence Unit 11, under the guidance of the Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO-Davao).

A preliminary report identified the other individuals arrested as a driver allegedly affiliated with the Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) of the Philippine Army’s 25th Infantry Battalion, a male reportedly a minor, and another individual allegedly acting as a spotter.

Authorities have yet to publicly establish the precise circumstances of the alleged transaction and the individual roles of all those arrested.

During the operation, authorities reportedly recovered seven master cases of cigarettes suspected of being illicitly traded, along with marked money bundled with boodle money, four cellular phones, two handheld radios, identification cards, and three keys.

The marked money and boodle money were among the items seized as evidence in the operation.

Three of the four suspects were reported to be detained at the CIDG-Davao Oriental facility.

DCPO vows accountability

In an official statement, the DCPO said it takes the reported involvement of its personnel seriously and reiterated its uncompromising policy against illegal activities, corruption, and professional misconduct within its ranks.

The office said it is coordinating with the concerned authorities and pursuing comprehensive administrative proceedings in accordance with existing laws and Philippine National Police (PNP) regulations.

It also stressed that due process would be observed while the investigation continues.

“No officer is above the law, and no one is exempt from accountability,” the DCPO said, adding that personnel found to have violated the law or compromised the ethical standards of the police service would face the appropriate administrative and criminal sanctions, regardless of rank or assignment. DEF