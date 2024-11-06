Davao City cops negative of drugs

NONE of the 306 Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) personnel of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) tested positive during the surprise conduct of drug tests last October 31, 2024.

Additionally, all personnel from various police stations and special units of the DCPO have tested negative for illegal drugs.

Based on the information furnished to Sunstar Davao, the drug test was conducted by the Davao City Forensic Unit (DCFU), which was facilitated by Lt. Col. Florepes Pallado, at Sandigan Hall, DCPO Main Building.

DCPO chief Colonel Hansel Marantan said that the surprise drug test aims to protect the professionalism and integrity of its staff.

Marantan added that the drug test results demonstrated the agency’s dedication to preserving the highest standards of honesty and preserving public confidence.

“We are committed to ensuring that all members of the DEU perform their duties with excellence and maintain the highest ethical standards, both on and off duty. This initiative is part of our continuous effort to promote a clean and effective police force,” he said.

The DEU of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is regarded as the focal point of police responses to drug usage and trafficking, utilizing the most advanced investigative methods to target drug traffickers. They also receive ongoing training and drug testing which is crucial to the agency’s success. DEF