Davao City council amends CCTV ordinance

THE 20th Davao City Council approved on third and final reading “The Amended Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance of Davao City” on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

First District Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the committee on peace and public safety, said in a radio interview, on Friday, November 24, that the Amended CCTV Ordinance is for the safety and security of the people of Davao and not meant to burden the Dabawenyos.

“I would like to tell all establishments na this CCTV Ordinance is specifically for our peace and safety concerns diri sa city. It is not meant to burden you, hatagan mo og additional responsibility na walay basis (I would like to tell all establishments that this CCTV Ordinance is specifically for our peace and safety concerns here in the city. It is not meant to burden you, give you additional responsibility without any basis),” Acosta said.

Acosta added that the council envisions the city as business-friendly but at the same time, the people are safe and secure. She said that based on the coverage of the ordinance it exempts small establishments.

Businesses that have a capex of less than three million are usually big establishments such as chain restaurants, hotels, and condominiums.

Acosta then assured that it will not be a burden to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) such as sari-sari stores, milk tea shops, and carinderias because under the ordinance they are exempted.

Acosta expressed that what they want to do is give these huge establishments the responsibility to maintain these CCTVs because it not only helps them but also helps the people and the city.

Section 13 of the ordinance states that failure to comply will result in non-issuance, suspension, or revocation of the business permit of the establishment. Also, they will have to pay a fee of P5,000 and imprisonment of not more than one year if they tamper or give tampered copies of the CCTV. A fine of P3,000 in all other cases under the ordinance and for each commission of the same offenses thereafter.

Based on the ordinance, the CCTV cameras must be installed in a secure area where there would be no blind spots, a place where there is maximum coverage of entrances or exits and areas of transactions.

Also, a Technical Working Group (TWG) will be created and will be tasked to draft the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) that is to be approved by the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

Acosta also urged the Dabawenyos to bear with the government since it is a new ordinance and oftentimes it will come as a hassle.

“Ang goal gyud atong CCTV Ordinance is to reduce crime kay parang prevention siya at the same time makatabang siya for ongoing investigation. Rest assured when the time comes mutuyok gyud ang City Government to inform you regarding this ordinance (The goal of the CCTV Ordinance is to reduce crime because this will serve as a prevention and at the same time aid in ongoing investigations),” Acosta said. RGP

