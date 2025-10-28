Davao City Council approves ₱2.7M cash aid for quake-hit Davao Oriental

THE 21st Davao City Council has approved ₱2.7 million in cash assistance for the Province of Davao Oriental, which was heavily affected by the powerful doublet earthquake that struck on October 10, 2025.

The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, was approved on October 28, 2025. Of the total amount, ₱1 million will be given to the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, ₱500,000 to Mati City, and ₱300,000 each to the municipalities of Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, and Baganga.

In a letter to Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo S. Duterte II dated October 27, 2025, the ordinance for the assistance to Davao Oriental was requested to be fast-tracked for passage under Suspended Rules during the council session.

“Legislative authority is requested to expedite the distribution of said assistance to the affected areas,” the document stated.

Dayanghirang said he would personally deliver the check to the affected province.

The cash assistance will be sourced from the 2025 annual budget under the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund – Quick Response Fund (QRF). The QRF currently has an available balance of ₱204,075,187.

Dayanghirang assured that the city still has sufficient funds should a calamity occur in Davao City, noting that there are only three months left in the year and the city’s disaster fund remains stable.

Davao City’s history of giving aid to disaster-hit areas

He added that Davao City has consistently provided financial assistance to disaster-hit areas since 2013. Among these, the city extended aid to Tacloban in 2017 and ₱300,000 to Davao del Norte in 2019, among others.

To recall, the 21st City Council on October 21, 2025, also approved ₱3.9 million in cash assistance to the Province of Cebu following the destructive magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on September 30, 2025.

Of the total amount, ₱1 million was allocated to the Cebu Provincial Government, ₱500,000 to Bogo City, and ₱300,000 each to the municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Borbon.

Other assistance given to Davao Oriental

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. allocated ₱158 million in financial aid to Davao Oriental and its affected municipalities following the doublet earthquake. The province received ₱50 million, while varying amounts were distributed among cities and towns — ₱15 million each for Manay, Banaybanay, and Lupon; ₱10 million each for Mati, Tarragona, Baganga, Boston, and Cateel; ₱5 million each for Caraga and San Isidro; and ₱3 million for Governor Generoso.

Additional aid came from the Department of Finance (₱900,000 total), Land Bank of the Philippines (₱500,000 plus relief packs), and the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao (₱4 million worth of goods), along with ₱700,000 from the local Filipino-Chinese community.

Why financial aid matters to Davao Oriental

Davao Oriental recorded 4.0 % growth in 2024, slower than the region’s average and behind its neighbour Davao City, which grew 7.9 % in 2024, according to PSA data.

Although the province is among the 10 fastest-growing in the country, it remains vulnerable: economic constraints such as limited health care capacity, difficult terrain, and infrastructure gaps are noted as major drivers of vulnerability in Davao Oriental.

Because many of the affected areas are coastal or remote municipalities (e.g., Manay, Caraga, Baganga) with weaker infrastructure, they face a higher risk and slower recovery capacity after disasters.

Recovery challenges

The twin earthquakes on October 10, 2025 struck a province that is already coping with structural vulnerabilities (houses, roads, utilities). Thus, even modest cash assistance helps cover immediate relief (temporary shelter, food, clean water), and supports local governments who must divert budgets to disaster response instead of planned development.

For municipalities in Davao Oriental, the ability to mobilize relief and rebuild is hampered by weaker fiscal capacity, meaning external support helps bridge the gap between immediate emergency needs and longer‐term recovery.

Davao City’s role in regional solidarity

Davao City has shown willingness to assist neighbouring provinces when disaster strikes; for example, the city government sent a relief convoy and cash aid to quake‐hit Cebu in 2025. Within the Davao Region, such inter-local‐government support helps strengthen “one region” solidarity: Davao City’s decision to allocate ₱2.7 million assists not only the province but symbolizes cross-local cooperation.

Given Davao City is the economic hub (with its fastest regional growth) this kind of assistance underscores its leadership role — it’s not only generating growth but helping channel resources to more vulnerable localities.

The ₱2.7 million aid is significant because it arrives at a time when Davao Oriental’s economic and infrastructure resilience is under severe stress, and it reflects a broader pattern of regional cooperation where the stronger urban centre (Davao City) supports its neighbouring province in crisis. RGP