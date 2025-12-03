Davao City Council approves ₱5.9-M aid for Tino victims

THE 21st Davao City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday, December 2, allocating ₱5.9 million in cash assistance to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Tino.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said the aid will help fund rehabilitation efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

Under the ordinance, the Province of Dinagat Islands will receive ₱1 million, while Cebu City, Bago City, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Canlaon City will each get ₱500,000. Municipalities including Compostela and Balamban in Cebu; La Castellana, Binalbagan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, and Isabela in Negros Occidental; and Pototan in Iloilo will each receive ₱300,000.

Dayanghirang noted that Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte tapped 30 percent of the Quick Response Fund from the city’s five-percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for 2025 to support the relief efforts. The city remains financially prepared, with ₱201.4 million available for emergencies.

Davao City has a history of extending aid to disaster-hit areas, including Tacloban in 2017, Davao del Norte in 2019, and more recently:

₱3.9 million to Cebu Province after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, distributed among the Cebu Provincial Government (₱1M), Bogo City (₱500,000), and nine municipalities (₱300,000 each).

₱2.7 million to Davao Oriental after twin earthquakes on Oct. 10, 2025, with ₱1 million to the provincial government, ₱500,000 to Mati City, and ₱300,000 each to Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, and Baganga.

Beyond cash aid, the city sent 5,000 food packs, medicines, bottled water, and medical, social work, and rescue teams to quake-stricken areas.

Typhoon Tino’s toll

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of Nov. 13, Typhoon Tino damaged 253,455 homes nationwide, including 38,691 totally destroyed and 214,764 partially damaged.

Agricultural and infrastructure losses reached ₱157.95 million and ₱483 million, respectively. The storm affected 1,224,877 families, or 4.26 million people, across 7,918 barangays in nine regions.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national calamity following the massive destruction caused by the typhoon. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM CIO, PNA