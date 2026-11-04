Davao City Council approves one-time fee for Muslim grave lots

THE Davao City Council approved, on second reading, an ordinance that charges a one-time fee of P7,000 to P15,000 for grave lots at the new Muslim cemetery in the Tagakpan Public Cemetery and exempts indigent families from paying.

Councilor Ragde Niño Ibuyan Jr., chair of the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization, sponsored the measure during the council's regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Under the ordinance's fee schedule, families will pay P7,000 for each of the 70 small grave lots for children and P15,000 for each of the 264 large lots. These were the lowest rates in the range proposed by the City Economic Enterprises (CEE), according to the committee report.

Unlike the six-year leases in the city's regular public cemeteries, the Muslim grave lots will be held in perpetuity, with no annual renewal fee and no exhumation or transfer of remains, in keeping with Islamic tradition.

Families will receive a contract granting burial rights instead of a lease, and the city will retain ownership of the lots. This follows a City Legal Office opinion that a lease, being temporary, does not fit Muslim graves, which cannot be transferred, reused or exhumed.

The fees are expected to bring in P4.45 million for the cemetery's operations and for future Muslim cemeteries in the city. That falls short of the project's P7.33-million cost.

"While the total cost of the project, which is 7,332,722.95, will not be fully recovered, these proposed fees are made in the spirit of public service and love for our Muslim brothers and sisters," Ibuyan said.

The project, which includes a prayer building, pathwalks and a main entrance, is 87 percent complete, according to CEE.

On the floor, Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. asked to exempt indigents. The council amended the ordinance so that no fee will be charged for the burial of an indigent, upon certification from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

In an interview after the session, Ibuyan said families pay more than P30,000 to P35,000 at private cemeteries, based on the committee's consultations.

"Sixty percent cheaper compared sa mga private nga among na-identify. So, mao 'to, initiative ng city para maka-ginhawa pud, maka-help pud sa mga Muslim brothers and sisters (It is 60 percent cheaper compared to the private cemeteries we identified. So this is an initiative of the City so families can breathe easier, and to help our Muslim brothers and sisters)," he said.

He said the fee still has to cover personnel, maintenance, and landscaping. The committee will propose a 20 percent discount next month for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, he added.

Some councilors still found the fee too high.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang asked CEE to study lowering it, reminding the agency that "the government is not here for business; you must remember that."

Councilor Alberto Ungab suggested instead that the CSWDO subsidize poor families so CEE can still earn.

The council also approved Ibuyan's corollary resolution urging the CSWDO to study extending its yearly burial assistance, now limited to indigent senior citizens, to all indigent residents.

The city's only other Muslim public cemetery is in Ma-a, where burials are free.

Ibuyan said the planned rehabilitation of Ma-a will expand its Muslim section, and the city is looking for land for another Muslim cemetery in the second district.

Tagakpan Public Cemetery reopened in 2024 after an overhaul and earned P3.01 million in 2025, against a target of P700,000, SunStar earlier reported. GRS