Davao City Council approves P3.9-M cash aid for quake-hit Cebu

The 21st Davao City Council has approved ₱3.9 million in cash assistance to the province of Cebu, which declared a state of calamity following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the island on September 30.

Of the total amount, ₱1 million will go to the provincial government of Cebu and ₱500,000 to Bogo City. The municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Borbon will each receive ₱300,000.

The funds will come from the 30-percent Quick Response Fund (QRF) portion of Davao City’s five-percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF).

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the committee on finance, ways and means, said the city still has around ₱200 million left in its QRF, which is reserved for emergencies affecting Davao.

"But if you notice Davao is dako kaayo so gi pantay-pantay pod ni Baste pag-andam sa kwarta Kay kaning linog man gyud dili nayu mabantayan ug kanus-a (But if you notice, Davao is a big city, so Mayor Baste Duterte made sure the funds are ready. You never know when an earthquake will hit)," Dayanghirang said in a media interview Tuesday, October 21, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He added that City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Alfredo Baluran will personally deliver the financial assistance to Cebu.

He also said the city is preparing similar aid for Davao Oriental, pending results of official evaluation.

On October 1, the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu declared a state of calamity to mobilize resources and extend assistance to affected communities.

As of October 19, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 748,379 individuals — equivalent to 217,012 families — in Central Visayas were affected by the quake centered in Bogo City.

The agency said 79 people died, while 559 others were injured, figures that remain subject to validation. RGP