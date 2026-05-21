Davao City Council defers SANHS relocation

THE Davao City Council approved a committee report allowing Sta. Ana National High School to continue operating temporarily on a property owned by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the 2026–2027 school year, while relocation issues affecting approximately 2,000 learners remain unresolved.

During the 20th regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the Committee on Education, Science, and Technology, chaired by Councilor A Ryan Alejandre, presented its findings on the school’s continued occupancy of the DPWH property along Guerrero Street, currently used by Grade 10 students.

The issue reached the committee after Sta. Ana National High School Principal III Wenelito I. Rosal sought updates on the school’s occupancy status following a final demand from DPWH for the school to vacate the property.

During earlier hearings, school officials told council members that the annex property is already registered under DPWH ownership. Rosal said the Department of Education’s division and regional offices, along with the City Mayor’s Office, explored several relocation options, but all were eventually deemed unfeasible.

One proposal involved transferring students to a portion of the school’s main campus, but the site had already been designated as an emergency evacuation center. Another proposed relocation site at Magsaysay Park was rejected due to zoning and tourism concerns—a third proposal considered constructing a new building between Manuel Quezon Elementary School and Manuel Roxas Elementary School.

The school also claimed its occupancy stemmed from a deed of usufruct executed in 1994 between the Davao City Government and Sta. Ana National High School, covering a 1,441-square-meter property. However, the agreement expired in 2019 and was never renewed.

During subsequent hearings, the DPWH-Davao City District Engineering Office presented two original certificates of title: OCT No. 201900058 covering 2,241 square meters issued on Feb. 28, 2021, and OCT No. 2019000244 covering 1,441 square meters issued on Aug. 3, 2019. A joint survey later showed the school occupies around 300 square meters under one of the titled lots.

Atty. Francis Fernandez, secretariat head of the Task Force on the Inventory of Real Properties of the Davao City Government, also confirmed during deliberations that the 1994 deed of usufruct had already lapsed.

With conflicting ownership claims and discrepancies in land measurements complicating the issue, the committee directed concerned offices to conduct a joint inspection and relocation survey to determine the exact boundaries and ownership of the occupied property.

Pending the resolution of ownership and occupancy concerns, the committee temporarily deferred relocation and demolition plans to avoid disrupting the education of about 2,000 students.

During the latest deliberations, DPWH said it has no immediate plans to use the property and expressed willingness to allow the school to continue operating there for School Year 2026-2027, subject to coordination with DepEd.

Council members, however, raised concerns over the lack of long-term contingency plans should the school eventually be required to vacate the property. Officials acknowledged that renting temporary buildings could serve as a temporary solution if relocation becomes unavoidable.

The committee urged DepEd and DPWH to continue negotiations and reach a mutually acceptable arrangement that prioritizes the welfare and education of affected learners. The Real Property Tax Assessment and Collection Division (RepTAC) was also asked to identify possible city-owned relocation sites if a future transfer becomes necessary.

Since the issue involves two national government agencies, the committee also recommended closing Item No. 626-26 for lack of jurisdiction, without prejudice to future requests for City Council assistance.

Following deliberations, the City Council approved the committee report and later passed the corresponding resolution.

In a separate matter, the City Council also approved an ordinance allowing the temporary closure of Sunflower Street in Barangay Ubalde from June 1 to 12, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the barangay’s 39th Araw ng Barangay celebration. EUNICE FELIPE/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN