Davao City Council moves to strengthen half-cup rice law

DABAWENYOS may soon have an easier way to say “just half a cup” when ordering rice.

The Davao City Council is moving to strengthen its eight-year-old rice conservation law, proposing clearer rules that would require food establishments to visibly offer and price half-cup rice servings

The proposed measure, introduced by Second District Councilor Ralph Abella, chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Aquaculture, passed first reading during the council’s 37th Regular Session, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

It seeks to amend Ordinance No. 0383-18, or the Davao City Rice Conservation Ordinance, and rename it the Davao City Responsible Rice Consumption and Waste Reduction Ordinance.

“We are not forcing anyone to eat less. We are simply giving consumers the choice to order only what they need,” Abella said in his privilege speech.

He said reducing rice waste also supports local farmers who continue to face high production costs, low farmgate prices and pressure from agricultural land conversion.

The 2018 ordinance requires restaurants, fast-food chains, cafeterias, catering services and other food service providers to offer a half-cup serving of cooked rice, defined as at least 80 grams, at exactly half the price of a full serving.

Under the existing law, establishments that fail to comply face fines ranging from ₱1,500 for a first offense to ₱5,000 and cancellation of their business permits for a third offense. The City Health Office and City Agriculturist’s Office jointly enforce the ordinance.

Closing enforcement gaps

Abella said implementation has exposed gaps in the original ordinance, particularly the lack of clear procedures for routine inspections, written notices, administrative hearings, and appeals.

The proposed amendment seeks to close those gaps by requiring food establishments to clearly display and price the half-cup option on both physical and digital menus.

It also introduces specific rules for dining setups that were not fully addressed in the 2018 ordinance, including buffets, bundled meals, hospital food services, and public feeding programs.

The measure also gives establishments time to adjust before penalties take effect.

It provides a 90-day grace period after the ordinance takes effect. Establishments found noncompliant during that period would first receive a written notice and 15 days to correct the violation before the city pursues formal fines or license suspensions.

Abella said the proposed changes aim to make responsible rice consumption easier for consumers while giving establishments clearer rules to follow.

The measure was jointly referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Aquaculture and the Committee on Rules for technical review and public consultations. GRS