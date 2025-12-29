Davao City Council passes landmark measures

THE Davao City Council underwent significant changes in 2025, concluding the three-year term of the 20th Council and ushering in the 21st Council, which held its first regular session on July 1. Both councils shaped governance in the city through ordinances and resolutions that addressed social, environmental, and administrative issues, responding to disasters and the needs of Dabawenyos amid a dynamic political landscape.

Led by Vice Mayor J. Melchor B. Quitain Jr., the 20th Council completed a productive three-year term, passing nearly 400 ordinances and more than 2,000 resolutions. Between July 2022 and December 2023, the council approved 140 ordinances and 757 resolutions. From January to November 2024, it passed 150 ordinances and 1,004 resolutions. In May 2025, it had added 88 ordinances and 284 resolutions.

Landmark measures during the 20th Council’s term included the creation of the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office and the institutionalization of the Davao City Earthquake Response Task Force. Other ordinances focused on disaster preparedness and safety, including the Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance, the Pre-emptive and Forced Evacuation Ordinance, the Amended Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance, the Anti-Bullying Ordinance, the Paperless Session Ordinance, and the Water-Break Time Ordinance. The council also declared Mount Apo Natural Park a Geopark and amended the city’s Comprehensive Traffic Code, while establishing programs and offices such as the Davao City Housing Office, the Youth Development Division, and the Dabawenyo DCplinado Curriculum.

Legislation supporting vulnerable sectors was a hallmark of the 20th Council. The Comprehensive Persons with Disability Rights, Privileges, and Protection Ordinance strengthened PWD protections and penalized the use of fake PWD IDs. The Senior Citizens Work Opportunity Ordinance encouraged employment for seniors, while amendments to existing ordinances doubled financial assistance for senior citizens. The Dignity for Women in Conflict with the Law Ordinance ensured that women deprived of liberty received medical assessments, legal counsel, and access to communication with their families.

The 20th Council concluded its legislative work on June 24, 2025, during a farewell ceremony for outgoing councilors. Pilar Braga, Conrado Baluran, Edgar Ibuyan Jr., and Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III received Plaques of Distinction for completing three consecutive terms. Non-re-elected councilors, including Bernard Al-ag, Javi Garcia Campos, Jonard Dayap, Marissa Abella, Nilo “Small” Abellera, and Dante Apostol Sr., were honored with plaques of appreciation for their public service.

Transition to the 21st Council

The transition to the 21st Council marked a blend of continuity and renewal. Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II led the Council’s first session on July 1, 2025, during which committee chairpersons were nominated and elected. The new Council features a mix of returning legislators and neophytes, reflecting voter confidence in experienced leaders while introducing fresh perspectives to governance.

First District councilors include Melchor Quitain Jr., Atty. Luna Acosta, Cookie Bonguyan, Bonz Militar, Ragde Ibuyan, Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, and Pamela “Pameng” Librado. Second District councilors are Atty. Diosdado Mahipus, Ralph Abella, Louie John Bonguyan, Che Che Justol, Al Ryan Alejandre, Danny Dayanghirang, Nonong Cabling, and Doce Apostol. Third District members include Alberto Ungab, Doc Enzo Villafuerte, Atty. Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique Advincula, Petite Principe, Rachel Zozobrado, Doc Potpot Villafuerte, Jopet Baluran, and Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz.

21st Council legislative highlights

In its first six months, the 21st Council passed several key measures to improve daily life in Davao City. It established a trust fund for the Davao Bus Project, providing a clear mechanism to support the city’s public transportation system. The council also approved annual financial assistance of ₱1,500 for all qualified PWDs, building on the 20th Council’s PWD rights ordinance. To strengthen public safety, it adopted AI facial recognition technology at city entry and exit points and launched the Davao Smart Emergency Response and Locator–Computer-Aided Response and Emergency Dispatch (Seral-Cared) system, modernizing emergency response across the city.

Disaster response remained a priority. The council allocated financial aid to LGUs affected by typhoons and earthquakes, including ₱4 million for Pangasinan, Albay, Kalinga, and Northern Samar, ₱5.9 million for areas impacted by Typhoon Tino, and millions in assistance to Cebu and Davao Oriental following earthquakes.

The council tackled urban challenges, forming an Ad Hoc Committee to resolve delays in the Maa Flyover project. It proposed amendments to motorcycle taxi operations and launched a center-lane truck pilot program to ease traffic congestion. The council authorized wheel clamps on illegally parked vehicles, extended business permit validity from one to three years, and set plans to rename 40 numbered Poblacion barangays for clarity.

Other resolutions focused on governance and community welfare, including appeals for the repatriation of former President Rodrigo Duterte, condemnation of public figures mocking him, condolences for the Mini Asik-Asik Falls incident, and measures to protect the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed.

The council approved significant budgets in 2025, passing Supplemental Budgets totaling ₱2.028 billion and setting the 2026 city budget at ₱15.8 billion, a 10 percent increase from 2025, to fund personnel, capital outlays, operating expenses, and employee incentives.

The 21st City Council concluded its legislative work for the year on December 23, 2025, after a sixth special session, marking a year of transition, continuity, and innovation in Davao City governance. RGP