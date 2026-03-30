Davao City Council pushes for fuel price transparency

THE Davao City Council is pressing for more transparent and data-driven explanations on fuel pricing after oil companies failed to provide detailed breakdowns in an inquiry during the 13th regular session, Monday, March 30, 2026

The Sangguniang Panlungsod, through its Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry, chaired by Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, continues to investigate rising gasoline prices as public concern grows over their impact on transportation, basic goods, and daily living costs.

In a narrative report furnished to SunStar Davao, Ortiz said national agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were invited to provide an overview of pricing mechanisms and regulations last week.

During Monday’s session, the focus shifted to local industry players, inviting representatives from Petron Corp., Insular Oil Corp., My Gas, Petroleum (depot representative), and Chevron Philippines (Sasa depot). These oil firms told the council that fuel supply remains stable, with stocks secured through March and reserves expected to last until April.

Despite this, Ortiz said the council could not obtain “sufficient and specific information,” particularly on how gasoline prices are computed.

“Responses remained general in nature, with no concrete data or clear breakdowns presented to substantiate pricing structures,” the committee noted.

Ortiz said that while the participation of oil companies is appreciated, the lack of detailed and data-backed answers limits the council’s ability to assess the situation and craft effective, evidence-based policies.

She underscored the need for greater transparency and accountability in fuel pricing, especially as consumers continue to bear the brunt of rising costs.

To address the gaps, the council will convene a broader committee hearing next week, bringing in more stakeholders from both government and the private sector.

Expected participants include the Departments of Agriculture, Trade and Industry, Energy, and Transportation, as well as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

City offices such as the City Legal Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Davao City Police Office are also set to attend.

Private sector groups, including the local chamber of commerce and oil industry representatives, may be invited again, with the council expecting more concrete and data-driven inputs.

The inquiry forms part of the city’s effort to better understand fuel price movements and mitigate their impact on Dabawenyos, as global uncertainties continue to affect local energy markets. MLSA