Davao City Council pushes for laws’ enforcement following falls disaster

THE 21st Davao City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, expressing condolences and sympathies to the families of those who perished in the Mini Asik-Asik Falls incident.

The resolution, proposed by Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr., followed a privilege speech delivered by Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, who raised serious concerns about the September 14, 2025, tragedy.

Ortiz said the incident involved a sudden surge of water at Mini Asik-Asik Falls that resulted in multiple fatalities. She emphasized that the City Council stands with the victims’ families and extends its prayers and condolences.

Highlighting Davao City’s long-standing reputation for environmental stewardship, Ortiz stressed the need for swift action. She cited existing measures such as the Watershed Protection, Conservation, and Management Ordinance—commonly known as the Watershed Code—which aims to protect the city’s critical watersheds and authorizes Barangay Watershed Management Councils. She also mentioned the Panigan-Tamugan Sub-Watershed Ordinance, which strictly regulates activities in the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, including land conversion and tourism operations.

Ortiz noted that these ordinances reflect the proactive stance of the Local Government Unit (LGU) in safeguarding the environment and the city’s water supply. She also referenced the Land Use Plan (2019–2028) and its corresponding zoning ordinance, enacted pursuant to Section 20 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991. These classify city lands and designate conservation areas, critical watershed zones, and tourism development areas.

“These policies are intended to ensure that development proceeds with due regard for public safety, environmental sustainability, and risk reduction. Yet, despite these ordinances, a tragedy occurred,” she said.

Ortiz explained that Mini Asik-Asik Falls is part of the Talomo River Watershed System, which has been declared a danger zone due to its vulnerability to landslides and rockfalls. She added that the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) had previously restricted access to the area before the incident.

Following the tragedy, Ortiz questioned whether the city’s ordinances are being adequately enforced on the ground. She asked: Are the Barangay Watershed Councils functional and empowered? Are residents and tourists fully aware of the danger zones? Do tourism practices reflect the restrictions imposed by the Land Use Plan and the Watershed Code?

As Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, Ortiz acknowledged that tourism is vital to Davao City’s growth. She noted that the city’s mountains, waterfalls, and rivers attract visitors but also carry inherent risks, especially in high-risk areas prone to flash floods and landslides.

She cited the Panigan-Tamugan Ordinance—which prohibits land conversion and unregulated tourism within its jurisdiction and imposes penalties for violations—as a model for how the city should address high-risk areas such as Mini Asik-Asik Falls. She emphasized the need for stricter enforcement, clearer boundaries, and strict adherence to environmental and safety standards by tourism operators.

Ortiz then proposed a series of measures, including stronger enforcement of existing ordinances, public awareness campaigns, tighter regulation of tourism in critical watershed zones, real-time monitoring and early warning systems, a review of land use classifications, and the imposition of accountability and penalties.

“We owe it to the victims of Mini Asik-Asik Falls and to all our constituents to learn from this tragedy and to act decisively. Let us strengthen enforcement, increase public awareness, and ensure that commerce and tourism are balanced with public safety and environmental stewardship,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mahipus underscored the need for enforcement mechanisms not only at Mini Asik-Asik Falls but also at other tourist destinations to ensure public safety.

Ortiz then moved that her privilege speech be considered for first reading and that the matter be referred to the Committee on Tourism and Beautification and the Committee on Environment for study, deliberation, and the formulation of appropriate recommendations and measures. RGP