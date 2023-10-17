Davao City Council repeals mandatory face mask law

THE 20th Davao City Council passed the repeal of the mandatory wearing of facemask ordinance on the third and final reading, Tuesday morning, October 17, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

During the 39th regular session, the council approved the ordinance entitled, “An ordinance repealing ordinance number. 0307-20, Series of 2020, as amended, entitled an ordinance requiring the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times in public places during the community quarantine and or after the state of a public health emergency is lifted." As per section five of the ordinance, it shall come into effect immediately once it is approved.

The repeal of the facemask ordinance impacts its enforcement, citation ticket issuance, and the subsequent collection of penalties for violations.

Councilor Richlyn N. Justol Baguilod, chairperson of the committee on health and proponent of the repeal, said the government no longer has the authority to impose penalties for not wearing face masks since it is no longer mandatory in the absence of a Covid-19 pandemic.

She, however, clarified that individuals who have been fined and faced charges will still be liable for paying the penalty, but if there are no pending lawsuits against them, the fee will no longer be in effect.

Nonetheless, Baguilod strongly advocated for the continued use of face masks, especially for children and individuals who are unwell, given the prevalence of flu-like illnesses in the city.

Meanwhile, Kris Clair S. Gonzaga, president of the Family Planning Organization of the Philippines- Youth Core Group (FPOP-YCG), emphasized in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday afternoon, October 17, that wearing facemasks remains crucial as they provide protection against respiratory infections.

Gonzaga said, “If the face mask ordinance will be lifted, it is important that we still follow the latest protocols on minimum public health standards set by the City Health Office (CHO).” RGP