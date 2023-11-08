Davao City councilor calls out developer over questionable water supply

A Davao City councilor called on the attention of a land developer over complaints of moldy water supply.

First District Councilor Edgar P. Ibuyan Jr. said during his privilege speech, on Tuesday afternoon, November 7, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that the residents of the housing and subdivisions developed by Sta. Lucia Land Inc., had raised complaints to the office of the councilor on the quality of water that is being supplied to them.

“Residents have complained about molds in the water provided by Sta. Lucia Land themselves yes, because they did not let the Davao City Water District (DCWD) take over the water supply in the areas they have developed,” Ibuyan said.

Ibuyan said that the DCWD already inspected the area but the developer did not turn over the water supply but continued to supply water to the residents.

He then questioned why the company did not turn over the water supply to DCWD if other areas that they developed were experiencing the same issue.

He also questioned why were they able to secure a certification from DCWD for the water supply or the Water Resource Clearance from the Water Resource Management Council as per Article 19 of the Water Resource Management and Protection Code of Davao City. He added that he sent a letter to DCWD General Manager Mildred G. Aviles but has yet to receive a reply.

Ibuyan then raised concern over the health of the residents who were put at risk due to the poor quality of water and questioned whether the company would take accountability on the matter.

The counselor warned the company and all the developers in the city that they should comply with all the requirements that the Local Government Unit (LGU) has imposed such as the Preliminary Approval and Locational Clearance, Development Permit, DCWD Certification for Water Supply, and Water Resource Clearance or they will be penalized by the law.

Violators of the Water Resource Management and Protection Code of Davao City shall be punished by imprisonment not exceeding one year, or a fine not exceeding P5,000 or both at the discretion of the court.

Under the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) of 2019 to 2028 Section 67, a penalty of P500 per day shall be imposed against any person who undertakes pre-development or pre-construction of a project in any area or land without locational clearance or Preliminary Subdivision Development Plan (PSDP) and/or Development Permit (DP) reckoned from the start of the conduct of any activity of the construction on the land or property to be determined by the zoning administrator.

Under Section 68, any person who violates any of the provisions of this ordinance shall upon conviction be punished by a fine not exceeding P5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both at the discretion of the court but if the violation is made by a corporation, partnership or association then it will be imposed on the officer-in-charge of the construction or the president.

Sta. Lucia applied for the approval of the Sanguniang Panlungsod approval last March 21, 2023, but was denied by the council during their 11th regular session due to their disregard for the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance of Davao City when they conducted pre-developments before the approval of the Preliminary Approval and Locational Clearance (PALC) and Development Permit (DP).

Ibuyan said that despite their reasons they should comply with the Office of the Building Official (OCBO) Notices of Violation but still they proceeded with their construction.

The 20th council has invited the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), WRB, DCWD, and Sta. Lucia in their session next week. RGP