Davao City councilor proposes center-lane rule for trucks to ease traffic

A DAVAO City councilor has proposed a pilot project that would require trucks to stay on the middle lane of major roads to help ease traffic congestion.

Second District Councilor Ralph Abella, vice chair of the Committee on Transportation and Communication, said many trucks currently occupy the inner lane, particularly in Agdao. His proposal seeks to test a center-lane system along Diversion Road and other areas with three lanes.

"Katung naay mga three lanes didtoa ta magbutang ug center lane (In areas with three lanes, that’s where we plan to assign the center lane for trucks)," Abella said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, September 2, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Abella clarified that the center lane would not be exclusive to trucks; other vehicles could still pass through. However, trucks would not be allowed to turn left or right from the lane. The lane markings would also use broken lines, allowing trucks to enter or exit when necessary.

His office is coordinating with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), which will implement the project. For the initial rollout, truck drivers would only receive warnings, not tickets.

In a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on September 4, Abella pointed out that the sheer volume of trucks contributes significantly to traffic congestion in the city.

Currently, Davao City enforces a truck ban during peak hours—5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.—under the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code.

Apart from the truck lane project, Abella also pushed for a 90-day trial of a one-way traffic scheme along Monteverde Street in Chinatown. A committee hearing is set for September 5 to discuss the proposal, which aims to improve road safety and reduce congestion, especially since parts of the road are being used for parking.

The plan had previously been presented to the Chinese Chamber but was never implemented. Abella believes now is the right time to revisit it.

Similar truck lane policies are already in place in Metro Manila, with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcing truck-only lanes on roads like C-5 and Katipunan Avenue, alongside truck bans during peak hours on Edsa. RGP