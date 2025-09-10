Davao City councilor proposes renaming 40 numbered brgys

DAVAO City First District Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr. said he is pushing to rename the 40 barangays in the Poblacion area that are currently identified only by numbers, citing the need for clarity and uniformity.

In a media interview on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Quitain said he will meet with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Liga ng mga Barangay, barangay captains, and the Barangay and Cultural Communities Affairs Division in a committee hearing on September 15 to discuss the proposal.

"There are 40 barangays in the Poblacion area that need to be given a name because they are identified by numbers," Quitain said, noting that the current setup often causes confusion.

Quitain admitted the renaming process will be difficult, since it requires a plebiscite in each barangay. Residents would choose from three proposed names, but the options must first be approved by the National Historical Commission.

The plebiscite would also entail expenses that the city government must shoulder.

While the city has a budget, Quitain said renaming is not a priority compared to projects that directly benefit all Dabawenyos.

“I just want to start the process,” he explained.

He added that barangay captains will be asked to brainstorm possible names with their councils and submit them for approval. One option is to hold the plebiscite alongside the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), but this would require coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and an additional budget, the amount of which has yet to be determined.

Quitain said the idea came during his stint as vice mayor, when he noticed that some barangays are known only by their numbers while others already have recognizable names.

For example, Matina Crossing is officially Barangay 74, while Bucana is Barangay 76. He argued that giving barangays proper names based on their geography or landmarks would make them easier to identify.

Many Dabawenyo netizens agreed with the proposal, saying numbered barangays are outdated and confusing.

Kenneth Roldon Tello commented that landmarks should be used instead.

Bong Bello Alcantara III echoed this sentiment: "Makalibog man gyud ang numbering ang name sa barangay perting lisura i-identify kung asa dapit. Unlike kung pangalan dali ra imemorize kung asa dapita ang barangay (The numbering system is really confusing; it’s hard to identify where a barangay is. But when it has a proper name, it’s easier to memorize its location)," he said. RGP