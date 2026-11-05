Davao City councilor pushes collective land ownership for urban poor

A DAVAO City councilor has proposed keeping land acquired for socialized housing under community ownership to protect poor families from losing their homes through distress sales and returning to informal settlements.

Councilor Temujin Ocampo introduced the proposed Davao City Urban Poor Collective Land Tenure Ordinance through a privilege speech during the City Council's regular session on Nov. 3. The measure was referred to the Committee on Housing, Rural and Urban Development on first reading.

Ocampo filed the proposal after visiting Thailand for the World Habitat Day celebration at the invitation of the Homeless People's Federation Philippines Inc. (HPFPI), where he observed community-led housing initiatives in other Asian countries, the federation said in a Facebook post.

He said conventional housing programs that award individual land titles often leave low-income families vulnerable to distress sales, predatory developers, and displacement.

"When an urban poor family receives a separate title, poverty often forces them to sell that land, driving them right back into dangerous riverbanks, hazard-prone slopes, and new informal settlements," Ocampo said.

Master titles, community land trusts

Under the proposed ordinance, the city would establish a Collective Land Acquisition Program (CLAP) and use master titles and community land trusts (CLTs) to keep land acquired for socialized housing under permanent collective ownership.

Instead of receiving individual land titles, beneficiary families would get long-term Certificates of Occupancy and Usufruct Rights (COUR). Ocampo said the arrangement would protect their right to occupy and use their homes across generations while keeping the land "permanently insulated from market speculation."

The measure also proposes creating a Davao City Collective Socialized Housing Trust Fund to finance land acquisition and development.

The fund would draw from an initial seed allocation, development funds, and collections from idle land taxes. It would also provide direct equity subsidies to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and single parents.

Ocampo said the proposal seeks to give informal settler families lasting security over the homes they build.

"I speak for families who dream of waking up each morning knowing that the ground beneath their feet cannot be snatched away from them by the stroke of a pen or the whims of land speculators," he said.

Davao housing groups earn Bangkok awards

The City Council also recognized two Davao homeowners' associations for winning awards at the Collective Housing Best Practices Forum and Collective Housing Awards at Thailand's Government House in Bangkok.

Under a resolution filed by Ocampo, the council recognized the Kasilak Phase 1 Homeowners Association of Barangay 76-A Bucana and the Samahang Matute at Soliman (Samasol) Homeowners Association Inc. of Barangay Los Amigos, Tugbok District.

Kasilak placed second, while Samasol finished third among three Philippine awardees. The HPFPI said APOAMF of Pasig City took first place.

The awards recognized Kasilak for grassroots urban poor empowerment, participatory community management, and secure land tenure.

Samasol earned recognition for its climate-resilient housing design, use of environment-friendly construction materials, and community-led socialized housing development, according to the resolution.

Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat presented the awards.

Housing office warns vs unauthorized transactions

Meanwhile, the Davao City Housing Office (DCHO) reminded the public to transact directly with its office regarding the BALAI Calinan Housing Project, a public rental socialized housing development for underprivileged and homeless Dabawenyos in Barangay Talomo River, Calinan District.

The office stressed that it does not collect membership fees or application payments for the project. GRS