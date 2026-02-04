Davao City councilor pushes stricter boat permits to protect passengers

A DAVAO City councilor has proposed an ordinance requiring boat operators to submit documents issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) before the city can issue business permits.

Councilor Ralph Abella introduced the measure during his privilege speech on February 3, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, citing public safety concerns after several maritime incidents in the country. One notable case involved the capsizing of the motorbanca MBCA Amejara in the Davao Gulf on January 19. Authorities said the vessel had left Santa Ana Wharf without the required permits and later encountered rough seas.

“Apan isip City Government, wala kita’y klaro nga checklist kung unsa gyud nga maritime documents ang atong angay pangayoon before kita mohatag og business permit sa mga boat operators (However, on the part of the City Government, we do not have a clear checklist of what maritime documents we should require before issuing business permits to boat operators),” he said.

Abella said that under Marina rules, enforced by the PCG, motorized passenger boats are considered regulated public vessels. They must meet requirements covering the operator, the vessel, and the boat captain. He said the proposed ordinance would allow the city to serve as a “final safety checkpoint” by ensuring that all operators present valid Marina and PCG documents.

He said that the measure does not seek to replace Marina or PCG mandates but to provide an additional layer of protection for Davao City residents. Abella’s speech was referred to the appropriate committee for first reading.

Councilor Jopet Baluran, chairperson of the Committee on Transportation, supported the proposal and also moved for his privilege speech to be considered as first reading.

Double permits a concern

Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre noted that many boats operating at Santa Ana Wharf come from the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) or pass through the city, raising concerns about operators potentially needing two business permits.

“Kung ing ana well dili man pod gyud pwede duh ang business permit, and I think we should be clear on that regard (If that’s the case, then obviously a business permit cannot be issued, and I think we should be clear on that matter),” he said.

Alejandre said requiring Marina and PCG documents is an effective way to protect passengers and expressed full support for the ordinance.

Possible requirements

The ordinance would require operators to submit MARINA-issued documents such as the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Special Permit to Operate (SPO), Certificate of Vessel Registry, Document of Compliance or Safety Compliance Certificate, a list of vessels under the operator, and a valid MARINA license for the boat captain.

PCG documents would include the Certificate of Inspection (COI) proving seaworthiness, passenger capacity approval, safety equipment compliance certification, the latest Clearance to Sail, and a verified crew list.

Additional submissions would include the operator profile, passenger insurance policy, a sample passenger manifest, and a route map.

Failure to provide the required documents, submission of falsified papers, or expired permits could result in denial, suspension, or revocation of a business permit. Noncompliant operators would face a ₱5,000 fine and could be referred to Marina and PCG for further action. RGP