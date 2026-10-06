Davao City councilor urges strict household waste segregation

THE Davao City Council’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources is urging residents to adopt strict household waste segregation as the city transitions to a new landfill and prepares to operate a proposed P7-billion Waste-to-Energy facility.

Speaking at the Isyu Karon media forum on October 2, Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, the committee’s chairperson, emphasized that source-level segregation is essential to ensure long-term environmental sustainability and proper waste management across the region.

Following directives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) to close the city’s old dumpsite, garbage collection operations have shifted to the new Carmen landfill facility located adjacent to the former site.

According to the councilor, Davao City generates about 700 to 800 tons of waste regularly. However, he assured that the city maintains sufficient capacity through regular collection coverage.

"The Cenro (City Environment and Natural Resources Office) is trying its best to really cater to all the needs of garbage collection in the City of Davao," Ocampo stated, adding that localized delays remain manageable so long as daily scheduled routes are completed across all sectors.

Ocampo warned that the city will strictly enforce compliance with its 2010 Solid Waste Management Ordinance ahead of the proposed WTE plant's completion.

The high-technology facility requires dry, highly combustible feedstock—such as paper, cardboard, and clean hard plastics—to maintain the necessary calorific value for incineration.

Ocampo explained that food waste, wet organic matter, and residual items like disposable diapers cannot be processed inside the WTE incinerators.

Organic materials and food leftovers will instead be directed toward municipal composting areas or handled by accredited private processing firms to keep organic load out of primary disposal sites.

Furthermore, hazardous medical and hospital waste remain strictly barred from both public landfills and the WTE plant, requiring dedicated processing through facility-owned treatment plants like those at Southern Philippines Medical Center or certified third-party medical waste handlers.

Residents are also encouraged to sort recyclable paper, metals, and plastics at home. Pre-sorting materials provides supplementary income for local waste workers who collect and resell valuable recyclables before final disposal.

WTE timeline and government funding

The city’s planned nine-hectare WTE facility is being pursued under an existing Memorandum of Agreement with the Japanese government, which will manage the international bidding process to select project contractors.

To secure national grid integration and comply with Department of Energy requirements, the Davao City Council recently approved an ₱11-million bid bond serving as a participation guarantee for the national Green Energy Auction Program.

The plant is engineered for a total output of 13 megawatts, using 2 megawatts to run facility operations while supplying 11 megawatts of generated power to the local electric grid. The ₱11-million bond directly corresponds to a rate of ₱1 million per megawatt.

The bid bond remains fully refundable if the city's bid does not advance, but becomes a performance guarantee upon winning the auction, with target power generation expected between 2028 and 2029.

To address local environmental concerns, Ocampo assured that DENR-EMB systems will monitor stack emissions continuously around the clock, with automated warning mechanisms, mirroring safety protocols currently enforced at industrial processing facilities.

The councilor called on Dabawenyos to treat waste as a potential resource by separating recyclables from non-usable refuse.

“So dapat ang mapunta sa landfill 'yung talagang hindi na natin magagamit at 'yung mga ma-recycle natin, pagkakitaan natin (So, what goes into the landfill should only be the waste we can no longer use, while whatever we can recycle, we should monetize),” Ocampo said, stressing that proper daily segregation at home remains the primary solution to reducing the burden on local landfills. GRS