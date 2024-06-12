Davao City Councilor urges unity amid Mayor Baste's suspension rumors

A DAVAO City Councilor has said that the rumored suspension of Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain, Jr. has caused "unease and speculation" among Dabawenyos.

“These rumors of alleged suspensions, whether grounded in truth or not, have caused unease and speculation among our citizens,” Bonz Andre A. Militar said during his privilege speech at the 20th City Council on Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Militar, who chairs the committee on information systems, expressed the importance of vigilance against any attempt to undermine due process, the institutions, and the city. He said that as Davao's Local Government Unit (LGU) officials, they must defend these ideals and advocate for a just society based on the rule of law.

The councilor then stressed that as responsible citizens, the public should refrain from “jumping to conclusions'' based on unverified information. He then encouraged Dabawenyos that whether the rumors regarding Duterte and Quitain’s suspension are true or not, they should stand for unity and transparency.

“I urge all Dabawenyos to remain united. Unity is our strength. In times of uncertainty, it is easy to fall into the trap of division and disagreement. However, we must rise above this and focus on what binds us together as a city,” he said.

Militar emphasized that amid the rumors, the city council stands with Duterte in his call for a transparent, accountable, and safe and secure Davao City and the Philippines. He shared that the city has faced numerous challenges and has emerged stronger.

“Let us send a clear message that we will not tolerate actions that undermine the very foundation of a just and equitable society. Davao City remains for the Dabawenyos,” he said.

In a media interview, Militar said that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) clarified that the suspension is just hearsay; however, the clamor it has caused not only among the Dabawenyos but the whole Philippines has been significant, and to ease the public concern, he delivered the privilege speech.

He said that if the suspension is proven to be true, the city council will continue their work and focus on the projects that Duterte has initiated under his administration.

To recall, Duterte said during the Barangayan Serbisyo Caravan at Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Elementary School on June 8, emphasized that government personnel should continue their duties regardless of the rumors of his suspension. RGP