DAVAO City councilors unanimously urged the city's Anti-Bullying Council to convene immediately and called on all public and private schools to strictly comply with anti-bullying laws, following the bullying incident involving junior high school students at the Ateneo de Davao University.

The 21st City Council approved the two resolutions of Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, chairperson of the Committee on Social Services and author of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, during its regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Both passed unanimously.

The first resolution condemns all forms of bullying, physical violence, and intimidation in schools, expresses concern over the Ateneo incident, and conveys the council's solidarity with the affected student and his family. The second urges the Anti-Bullying Council to meet immediately and calls on schools to comply with Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, the Davao City Anti-Bullying Ordinance, and other child protection laws.

"Let us not wait for another incident to go viral before we take action. Let us not wait for another child to become a statistic before we recognize the urgency of this problem," Villafuerte said in his privilege speech.

In his speech, Villafuerte cited City Population Division data showing that 5,728 in-school and out-of-school youth experienced bullying in 2025 alone.

He also said he authored the ordinance partly because he was bullied as a child.

"I also proposed it because of my own personal experience of being bullied when I was very young," he said.

Council to meet next week

Villafuerte said he had met with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and City Administrator Francis Mark Layog, and they agreed to convene the Anti-Bullying Council next week.

"We have agreed that the city anti-bullying council will convene sometime next week. So, immediate ang atong convening ani (So, our convening of this is immediate) so that we can address and review the current ordinance, address the gaps in the implementation," he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on the same day.

The council, created under Ordinance No. 0192-23, Series of 2023, is chaired by the city mayor, with the CSWDO as vice chairperson and secretariat.

Its members include the council's committees on education and on civil, political and human rights, the Liga ng mga Barangay, the Schools Division Superintendent, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), the Davao City Police Office and the Philippine Mental Health Association, Villafuerte said.

He said the council will review whether schools' anti-bullying policies are working and will ask schools for their bullying records, which national law requires them to keep.

"We will call out schools that have a high number of bullying incidents," he said.

Under the ordinance, he said, a school's failure to act on or resolve bullying cases can lead to administrative liability, and repeat offenses can be grounds for not renewing its business permit.

"If naay na-dili na-resolve and pila ka cases ang un-resolved, it will be a basis for non-renewal of their business permit (If there are unresolved cases and how many cases are unresolved, it will be a basis for non-renewal of their business permit)," Villafuerte said.

Gaps to fill

Villafuerte said the ordinance's implementing rules and regulations (IRR) have not yet been drafted, a task the law assigns to the CSWDO and the Anti-Bullying Council.

"But kung basahon nimo ang Ordinance Section 12 (But if you read Section 12 of the ordinance), the CSWDO in conjunction with the city anti-bullying council should make the IRR," he said during the forum.

He said he wants the future IRR to adopt the Department of Education's (DepEd) revised rules under the Anti-Bullying Act, including closer monitoring of learners more prone to bullying, such as persons with disabilities and LGBTQ students.

Villafuerte said the council will also set up a referral system for schools without guidance counselors, so students can get psychological assessment or counseling from other government agencies.

"There will be a clear referral path when bullying happens in a certain institution, especially public schools, if they do not have the capacity… they can refer to other agencies within the government," he said.

He said the Philippine Mental Health Association has committed to providing psychological assessment or counseling to those who need it, and that the council will nominate representatives from an interfaith organization and a medical society at its first meeting.

Villafuerte added that the council can amend the ordinance once it meets, noting that the CSWDO already has recommendations on the council's membership.

"So, we can and we will if needed," he said.

Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the City Council's Committee on Education, Science and Technology, said that any amendment should focus on rehabilitation rather than fines, including counseling for the families of children who bully.

"We can mandate that the family undergo family counseling, because everything really starts in the family. So, perhaps, if Councilor Enzo will take it, we can include that in the ordinance if it will be amended," Principe said during the forum.

'Not enough'

Principe supported Villafuerte's speech. She acknowledged Ateneo's disciplinary action and its new task force but said more must be done to prevent such incidents.

"While I acknowledge the university's actions to address the incident, including its disciplinary proceedings and the establishment of a task force to strengthen its child protection mechanisms, we must recognize that responding after harm has occurred is not enough," Principe said.

She called on the school, DepEd and other agencies to ensure an impartial investigation, accountability with due process, and psychological support for the child who was harmed, while protecting the dignity of all the minors involved.

"Protecting children is not about having policies written on paper. It is about ensuring that those policies work when children need them most," she said.

Ateneo de Davao dismissed a junior high school student found responsible for the incident on Nov. 12 and created a University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments.

The university said its inquiry into whether other students were involved was ongoing.

In a separate statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said no political family, including his own, would receive special treatment or protection from accountability in the case. GRS