Davao City creates Balay Dangupan interim management committee

THE City Government of Davao issued Executive Order No. 31, Series of 2026, establishing an Interim Management Committee to oversee the Davao City Crisis Intervention Center – Balay Dangupan, a facility dedicated to protecting and rehabilitating abused, neglected, and vulnerable children.

Balay Dangupan is current being managed by the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), which also oversees the operations of other residential care facilities and specialized protection centers in the city. The creation of the committee also responds to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) requirement for a policy-making and management structure as part of accreditation standards for residential care facilities.

The committee will be chaired by the City Mayor, with the City Administrator as Co-Chairperson and the City Social Welfare and Development Officer as Vice Chairperson. Its members include the City Health Officer, City Budget Officer, Human Resource Management Officer, the Schools Division Superintendent of the Department of Education Davao City, and the Center Head of Balay Dangupan.

Under the Executive Order, the Committee is mandated to formulate and recommend measures to improve the quality of care, protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration services while monitoring and evaluating the implementation of programs and services provided to children.

Funding for the committee’s operations will be drawn from available city funds, adhering strictly to the usual accounting and auditing procedures.

The EO also emphasizes that the committee is temporary in nature, serving as an administrative mechanism pending legislative action. Once the ordinance institutionalizing Balay Dangupan and its permanent organizational structure is approved, the Committee will facilitate an orderly transition to ensure continuity of services.

The full text of Executive Order No. 31, Series of 2026, outlining the City’s initiative to create an Interim Management Committee can be accessed here: https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO