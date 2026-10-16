Davao City creates motorized tricycle for-hire franchising, regulatory committee

TO ENSURE the efficient, transparent, and responsive regulations relating to the operation of motorized tricycle for-hire (MTH) in the city, the City Government of Davao has created the Motorized Tricycle For-Hire Franchising and Regulatory Committee (MTFRC) through Executive Order No. 35, Series of 2026.

This is in accordance with the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City, which mandates the creation of the MTFRC in the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB).

As part of its duties and functions, the committee shall provide advice and policy directions relating to the operation of MTH in the city. It shall also act on complaints involving MTH operators or drivers or both; and review and approve plans and programs relating to the operation of MTH.

The MTFRC shall be composed of the Chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Communications and Transportation; the Department Head of the City Planning and Development Office; the Department Head of the City Legal Office; the Land Transportation Office XI Regional Director; and the Davao Bus Project Manager.

The City Mayor or his duly authorized representative shall sit as the chairperson of the committee, while the City Transport and Traffic Management Office-Motorized Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (CTTMO-MVFRD) shall provide overall administrative and secretarial services to the committee.

For further information on E.O. 35, Series of 2026, Dabawenyos may visit https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO