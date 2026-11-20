STUDENTS in Davao City could learn basic self-defense and Arnis as part of their Physical Education (PE) classes under an ordinance proposed in the City Council.

Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. said the program aims to teach discipline and restraint, not fighting. He made the proposal in a privilege speech during the council's regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

"This is not about teaching children to fight. It is about teaching discipline, restraint, awareness, confidence, and responsibility," Mahipus said.

He said young people may face bullying, aggression or situations where no help is immediately available, and should first be taught to avoid danger and walk away.

"But when avoidance is no longer an option, they should also have the basic ability to protect themselves," he said.

The proposal came as councilors took up the bullying incident involving junior high school students at the Ateneo de Davao University, which was also the subject of other privilege speeches during the session.

No new subject

The proposed Davao City School-Based Self-Defense and Character Formation Program would be integrated into the existing PE curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) and would not create a separate subject or replace existing PE lessons, according to the draft ordinance.

"We are not proposing a new academic subject," Mahipus said.

The program would include age-appropriate modules on basic self-defense; martial arts including Arnis; personal safety and situational awareness; bullying prevention; self-control, conflict avoidance and de-escalation; lawful self-defense; and physical fitness.

It "shall emphasize defensive rather than aggressive techniques," the draft states, and all activities must be suited to learners' age and follow child protection standards.

Arnis is the country's national martial art and sport under Republic Act 9850.

"The objective is not aggression. The objective is preparedness," Mahipus said.

How it would work

Under the proposal, the City Mayor's Office, in coordination with DepEd, would develop the program and its teaching materials, train PE teachers, and tap qualified martial arts practitioners and sports organizations. The city may also sign a memorandum of agreement with DepEd.

A Monitoring and Evaluation Team appointed by the mayor would assess the program. The draft says these assessments would not affect students' academic standing.

The city would fund the program, subject to the availability of funds, while the Local School Board would be asked to consider allocating money from the Special Education Fund.

Implementation in public and private schools would follow DepEd's authority, approval, and regulations.

"That is the essence of this proposal: not to create fighters, but to help develop disciplined, responsible, and resilient young Dabawenyos," Mahipus said. GRS