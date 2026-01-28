Davao City dads condemn taxi harassment of student

DAVAO City councilors have denounced a recent incident in which a taxi driver allegedly sexually harassed a student inside a vehicle, calling it a stark reminder of the risks women and children still face in public spaces.

Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, chair of the Committee on Civil, Political, and Human Rights, said the act is more than an “incident” — it is a crime that undermines the city’s longstanding commitment to gender-responsive governance, which earned Davao the 2005 Galing Pook Award.

“This distinction obligates us to act decisively and consistently with our commitment to protect women and children,” she said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, January 27, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Echoing her remarks, Councilor Richlyn Justol Baguilod, chair of the Committee on Women, Children, and Family Relations, said the incident reflects a “larger and painful truth” — that many young women and students face sexual harassment in public places.

“No child should be made to feel unsafe, violated, and demeaned on her way to school or home. No uniform should ever become an invitation for abuse. This behavior is unacceptable, unlawful, and deeply corrosive to the dignity we strive to uphold as a society,” Baguilod said.

Baguilod urged parents, students, taxi operators, and drivers to remain vigilant, reminding the public that safeguarding children is a shared responsibility, not only that of law enforcement.

Librado said the taxi driver’s actions fall under Gender-Based Sexual Harassment in Streets and Public Spaces under Section 4 of Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law. The law penalizes harassment online, in workplaces, and in educational or training institutions.

She commended the victim for speaking out, noting that her courage raises awareness of ongoing dangers in public spaces and underscores the need for relentless local government action to ensure safe spaces.

Baguilod added that the Talomo Police Station’s Women and Children Protection Desk has assisted the victim and stands with all harassment victims.

Call for criminal charges and stronger monitoring

Librado urged the city to take immediate action to criminally charge the driver under the Bawal Bastos Law. She highlighted the law’s mandates for local governments: pass a local ordinance within 60 days, conduct awareness campaigns in schools, impose fines, set up hotlines, and coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government for implementation.

She also called on the Integrated Gender and Development Division to support the victim in filing a criminal case and provide psychosocial assistance to her and her family.

“Fulfilling this mandate will encourage victims to speak out and send a clear message that harassment has no place in the city, and perpetrators will be held accountable,” Librado said.

The incident came to light after a viral video showed the alleged harassment. According to the victim’s social media post, she boarded a taxi outside her school. The driver initially made casual conversation, which escalated into comments about her weight and intimate questions, eventually requesting her phone number and a sexual relationship.

Call for better monitoring

Although the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao (LTFRB-Davao) has issued a show-cause order against the driver and his operator, Librado urged stricter monitoring of taxi operators to ensure drivers maintain clean records and demonstrate proper conduct and respect toward passengers.

Both councilors called on the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office to review current policies and mandate gender sensitivity and child protection training for all transport operators and drivers, if not yet fully integrated into their respective Gender and Development plans.

Librado moved that her privilege speech be considered on first reading and referred to the Committee on Women and Children for appropriate action. RGP