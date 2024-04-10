Davao City, Davao del Norte claim Davraa volleyball golds

The Durians displayed remarkable composure against the crowd-favorite Pioneers, especially in the crucial second set, steering to a 3-1 victory.

Despite the pressure of losing a set, the Durians remained undeterred.

"Pressured kay nakakuha og [winning] set ang kalaban. Amoa lang gyud gina huna-huna ang amoang goal nga DAVRAA champion road to Palarong Pambansa. Pag second-set, kay akoa gyud gi-lead ang team unsaon pagbawi ug pagbangon (We felt pressured when the opponents won a set. Our goal was to become the Davraa champion on the road to the Palarong Pambansa. In the second set, I personally led the team to bounce back)," Louisse Gabriel R. Recaido, the team captain, said.

The Durians clinched victory with an ace on the final serve, leaving the Pioneers unable to return the ball, much to the delight of Durians' supporters.

"We are the defending champions. We were champions last year, and we are champions now. As a coach, I will not enter a battle unprepared. My experience as an SPA dance arts trainer also helps because we aim not for mediocre, but for the best performance," coach Melchien C. Garcia said in the vernacular.

Dale Haver Balintaculo, 16 years old, and a Davraa first-timer, was named the most valuable player (MVP).

"Daghan kaayo mi'g gi sacrifices from training. Nagbunga amoang kakapoy. Grateful kay gihatag ni sa Ginoo sa akoa. Wala pud ko nag expect na MVP diay ko (We made many sacrifices during training. Our hard work paid off. I'm grateful because the Lord gave it to me. I didn't expect to be MVP)," Balintaculo said.

Meanwhile, the Davao del Norte Pioneers clinched the gold medal in secondary girls volleyball after defeating Davao City Durians in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14, to defend their gold medal in the regional sportsfest.

Cara Xia Xyra M. Dayanan, the team captain, led her team with her attacks and blocks during the match.

Dayanan, an 18-year-old, grade 12 GAS student of Sto. Nino National High School, Talaingod, Davao del Norte, mentioned feeling nervous before the game due to the reputation of their opponent, Ateneo.

She played with her two siblings, Yia Hara Tuska and Via Ezra Jusaih.

Cara, hailed MVP in the Davraa secondary girls event, has been playing volleyball since she was three years old. This year she marked her sixth appearance representing Davao del Norte in the Davraa Meet and her fourth participation in the Palarong Pambansa.

Dayanan expressed her gratitude, saying, “Pasalamatan nako akoang pamilya, teammates nga dili mi makadaug og wala ilahang tabang, coaches, ug kanang pirmi nako ka tune-up during practice (I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and those who always train with us. Without their support, we couldn’t have won the game).”

The Pioneers defended their crown for four consecutive years, and this victory was hard-earned through their perseverance and dedication.

“Job well done! They did their best. Grabe ka hard strong. Though, sa first and second set, wala jud ning buhi ang mga bata. Grabe ang dughan. Grabe ang sukol para makuha ang Palaro slot (The players showed incredible strength and determination, especially in the first and second sets. They fought hard to secure their spot in the Palaro),” Pioneers coach Bobby Jones Sinco said, crediting their mental, emotional, and physical readiness for the win.

Having competed nationally in Pasig City last January, the Pioneers are now gearing up to intensify their training for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa.

Elle Mari Dela Cuesta and Kia A. Bacomo, SunStar Interns