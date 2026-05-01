Davao City defends Bankerohan clearing amid backlash

THE Davao City government pushed back against Kilusang Mayo Uno–Southern Mindanao Region’s criticism of the recent road-clearing operation at Bankerohan Public Market, saying the labor group’s statement presented a one-sided view that ignored the impact of illegal vending on public order and compliant vendors.

“The statement issued by Kilusang Mayo Uno-SMR presents a one-sided view and overlooks the impact of illegal vending on law-abiding vendors,” the city government said, stressing that enforcing existing ordinances remains necessary to maintain order and fairness in public markets.

City officials said they recognize vendors’ livelihood concerns but emphasized that local regulations must still apply equally to all. They added that vendors who follow the rules and pay required fees also deserve protection from congestion and unsafe conditions caused by unauthorized vending on sidewalks and roads.

The city government, in coordination with the Davao City Police Office, said it is investigating the April 29 incident at Bankerohan Public Market, where a road-clearing operation along Marfori Street in Barangay 5-A escalated into a confrontation between vendors and city personnel.

Authorities said the review will determine whether proper procedures were followed during the operation. They added that road-clearing efforts will continue while officials assess verified facts and determine appropriate administrative or legal action.

The operation, led by the city’s Ancillary Services Unit, targeted vendors occupying spaces outside designated vending zones. Officials said tensions rose during the confiscation of goods, resulting in injuries and a temporary disruption in the area.

City officials cited Ordinance No. 0334-12, or the Davao City Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code, which prohibits vending or extending stalls into sidewalks, streets, and other public spaces. They said the measure aims to protect pedestrians, improve traffic flow, and maintain order in congested commercial hubs such as Bankerohan.

KMU-SMR, however, condemned the operation, calling it a “violent and inhumane demolition” that targeted small vendors dependent on daily earnings.

“The vendors of Bankerohan are not criminals. They are working men and women — mothers, fathers, and breadwinners — earning an honest living to feed their families,” the group said.

KMU-SMR argued that many vendors regularly pay market fees and rent but still lack proper stalls or designated spaces, leaving them vulnerable during enforcement operations.

Spokesperson Jeffry Uypala also criticized the city’s approach, saying, “Ang asta sa demolition team usa ka repleksyon sa pamaagi sa pagdumala sa syudad nga minangtas ug walay pagbati sa mga kabus,” describing what the group sees as harsh treatment of informal vendors.

The labor group urged the city to suspend demolition activities in market areas, consult affected vendors, and provide alternative vending spaces and livelihood support. It also called for accountability over reported injuries and displacement.

Despite the criticism, city officials maintained the operation was carried out under existing laws and said the ongoing investigation will weigh both enforcement procedures and vendors’ welfare concerns. They added that maintaining order in public markets remains a priority while balancing livelihood and legal compliance. DEF