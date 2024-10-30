Davao City deploys 13-K security personnel for Undas

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has officially deployed its 13,136 integrated personnel to ensure the safety and peaceful observation of Undas 2024.

On Wednesday morning, October 30, the send-off ceremony of the safety and security personnel to secure the public during the commemoration of Undas starting from October 31 to November 2 took place at the DCPO compound.

These personnel coming from the city government agencies and other security forces will man the internal and external transportation hubs, terminals, establishments, churches, thoroughfares, and cemeteries.

With an average deployment of 3,284 per day, personnel are coming from Task Force Davao, City Civil Security Office, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation- Southeastern Mindanao, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Davao Central 911.

Meanwhile, during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on the same day, PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay emphasized the “culture of security” to avoid the occurrence of any threats and follow the safety guidelines issued by their agency.

On the other hand, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon reminded the public to comply with their protocols to avoid committing violations. This includes the prohibition of gambling, wearing coats, playing loud music, drinking alcohol, and carrying sharp or pointed objects. Guns and drones are also strictly forbidden, unless these are exempted by the authorities.

Tuazon added that while private cemeteries may permit visitors to stay overnight, public cemeteries do not.

He also added that several Police Assessment Desks (PAD) in every area of responsibility (AOR) will be available for those seeking assistance.

In the previous reports, PSSO said that personnel would be deployed in the 38 cemeteries in the city, stating “Sa muabutay nga [The upcoming] Undas sa [the] safety and security clusters would be security (in) about 30 ka mga cemeteries po and this includes the 14 private cemeteries and 10 public cemeteries, 14 barangay cemeteries,”.

Last 2023, the observance of Undas was reported to be successful based on the assessment of the DCPO except for a shooting incident which was far from the cemetery and not related to the commemoration. DEF