Davao City Doctor Dogs begin ‘working’

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has started deploying its Doctor Dogs under the Angel Pets Project at the Home for Girls and Women in Davao City.

DSWD-Davao said that it deployed the Doctor Dogs on June 27, 2026, at the Home for Girls and Women, wherein five dogs joined the first Alaga session. During the session, the Doctor Dogs were able to bond with the clients of the facility.

Merlinda A. Paragamac, assistant regional director of DSWD-Davao, said that she is grateful to the pet owners for their support and partnership with the department.

Paragamac said that through their collaboration, they were able to provide psychosocial support and hope to the clients. She added that their voluntary participation has provided immense joy, comfort, and positive experiences to the beneficiaries of the project.

“Layon ng aktibidad na ito na magbigay ng psychosocial support sa pamamagitan ng animal-assisted therapy, na nagtataguyod ng emosyonal na kagalingan, nagpapabawas ng stress at anxiety, at nagbibigay ng positibong karanasan sa mga benepisyaryo sa ligtas at masayang kapaligiran,” DSWD said.

(The activity aims to provide psychosocial support through animal-assisted therapy, promoting emotional well-being, reducing stress and anxiety, and giving beneficiaries a positive experience in a safe and enjoyable environment)

Earlier, a total of 10 dogs were identified for the DSWD Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy in the region. A temperament testing was conducted to evaluate the dogs’ behavior and ability to safely interact with different types of clients, such as children, women, senior citizens, and other members of the vulnerable sector.

Approximately 13 dogs participated in the temperament testing, and about 10 passed the assessment and earned recognition as “Doctor Dogs.”

DSWD-Davao said in a previous press conference that these specially trained dogs would be used to support the healing of survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation in the region.

The DSWD Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy was first implemented in Metro Manila, including facilities such as Marillac Hills, before its rollout to Metro Cebu and the Davao Region in March 2026.

Under the program, “Doctor Dogs” visit residents, particularly children and women, to provide a calming and non-judgmental presence that helps them open up during the healing process. RGP