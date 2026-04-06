Davao City down to 3 WWII veterans ahead of Day of Valor

ONLY three World War II veterans remain in Davao City, officials said Monday, underscoring the urgency of preserving their legacy as the country marks Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, 2026.

Remedios Josol, regional head of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office in Davao Region, shared the update during Kapehan sa Dabaw on April 6 at SM City Davao.

“Only three of them are left in Davao City, and the public can still meet them during the Araw ng Kagitingan activities,” Josol said. She noted that Teofilo Gamutan, one of the city’s oldest veterans, died last week on Good Friday.

The remaining veterans are aged 98 and 101, along with Florante Mallari, 100, who served as a Filipino soldier and Philippine Scout from 1946 to 1949 during the postwar reorganization.

Across the Davao Region, only five World War II veterans remain, including one each in Tagum City and Mati City.

Gamutan, 101, had been among the city’s oldest veterans. Due to age and health conditions, some awardees can no longer attend recognition events, with spouses receiving honors on their behalf. Only one awardee remains alive, alongside about 30 surviving spouses.

Josol outlined activities for this year’s Araw ng Kagitingan, including a sunrise ceremony with the Bureau of Fire Protection, a wreath-laying, and a candle offering at Magsaysay Park on April 9.

She said the observance extends beyond World War II veterans to all Filipinos who have served the country.

“Celebrating Araw ng Kagitingan does not end with our senior veterans. It extends to all retirees and those who have served our country,” she said.

Josol said the government now extends benefits to families of fallen soldiers, including minor children of those killed in ambushes.

“The children of soldiers killed in ambushes, especially minors, are now considered dependents and can receive benefits,” she said.

She said the government continues to improve healthcare support, though it has yet to build a dedicated veterans hospital.

“In the past two years, we have ensured veterans have access to hospital beds, including separate wards for male and female patients,” she said.

Josol also recalled the awarding of the United States Congressional Gold Medal to Filipino veterans, noting that 15 recipients came from Davao City, although only five remain after the pandemic.

She said earlier initiatives that provided replica medals have since stopped.

Josol said national and local governments remain committed to honoring Filipino veterans and recognizing their service. KRISTINE BAOYA, DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN