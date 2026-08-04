Davao City DRRMO plants 1K seedlings as Disaster Resilience Month ends

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) planted a total of 1,000 lawaan seedlings, marking the culmination of this year’s National Disaster Resilience Month in Barangay Eden, Toril on July 31, 2026.

Ret. PLtCol. Alfredo Baloran, Head of the CDRRMO, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the tree-planting activity is a consistent practice for the past years, reinforcing the city’s commitment to environmental protection.

“Kini ang atoang ginahimo, we are not only protecting the shed of Davao City. Kani siya, isa ni siya sa way of adopting sa atoang mga greening of our city especially sa Davao City. Halos kahoy ang makita sa Davao and atoa pana dungagan (This is what we are doing, we are not only protecting the shed of Davao City. This is one way of adopting our greening efforts for our city, especially in Davao City. What you see in Davao are almost trees, and we should add more),” he said.

He added that once the seedlings are planted, they are continuously monitored to ensure their growth and sustainability.

“Let’s enjoy the activity, and this is also one way of exercising ourselves. Dili lang nga permi ta naa sa downtown. Ma feel ninyo sa inyong sarili nga if you’re going to breathe, there is fresh air because that is the impact sa kaning mga kahoy nga atoang gi tanom diri (Let’s enjoy the activity and this is also one way of exercising ourselves, you’ll feel the difference when you breathe fresh air and that’s the impact of the trees we plant here),” he added.

Vince Edward Mellejor, a responder from Manuel Guianga, described the program as both a privilege and responsibility, stressing that the tree planting is a shared duty to protect the environment.

“It’s such a privilege to be part sa kani nga kind of program. Very helpful, especially sa atoang mother nature because as we know, we need our mother nature and our mother nature also needs us to protect it. So, as long as can promote development or programs nga maka ayo sa atoang palibot or sa atoang Mother nature then we can do our part (It’s such a privilege to be part of this kind of program. Very helpful especially for our Mother Nature, because as we know, we need our Mother Nature and our Mother Nature also needs us to protect it. So, as long as we can promote development or programs that can improve our environment or our Mother Nature, then we can do our part),” he said.

The event was also participated in by the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Task Force, Bureau of Fire Protection, the Davao City Police Office, other national government agencies, volunteer groups, and representatives from city offices.

The tree-planting event concluded the month-long resilience-building activities organized by the CDRRMO, which included trainings, forums, a showcase of disaster response capacity, and a bloodletting activity. CIO