Davao City Ebsu scholarship now open

THE City Government of Davao has officially opened applications for its Educational Benefit System Unit (Ebsu) scholarship program, offering financial assistance to qualified students for the upcoming academic year.

In an announcement, city officials said interested applicants may submit their applications from April 6 to April 24, 2026 through the EBSU eScholar online platform. The scholarship program aims to support deserving students, particularly those pursuing courses aligned with the city’s priority development sectors.

Applicants are required to create an account through the official portal, where they will complete their registration and submit the necessary requirements. The system will guide users through the application process, including account verification via email and profile completion before they can formally apply for the scholarship.

The local government advised applicants to carefully review all instructions and documentary requirements provided the platform to ensure a smooth application process. Only those who meet the qualifications and submit complete requirements within the given period will be considered for evaluation.

For the academic year 2026–2027, the Ebsu scholarship prioritizes courses in key fields identified as essential to workforce development and public service. These include teacher education, particularly secondary education majors in science and mathematics, as well as various programs under information technology such as computer science, cybersecurity, information systems, and multimedia computing.

Health-related courses are also among the priority programs, covering degrees in nursing, medical technology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and other allied health professions. In addition, students pursuing studies in social sciences, including psychology, social work, and guidance and counseling, are encouraged to apply.

The EBSU scholarship program is one of the flagship educational assistance initiatives of the Davao City government, aimed at expanding access to higher education and producing a skilled workforce that can contribute to the city’s long-term growth.

The city urged eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity and complete their applications before the deadline, emphasizing the importance of education in empowering individuals and strengthening communities. DEF