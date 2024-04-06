Davao

Davao City elementary spikers clinch 2 Davraa volleyball golds

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. Davao City’s elementary girls' volleyball team secure the gold medal after beating Digos City in two straight sets in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the Davao City-University of the Philippines (DC-UP) Mindanao Sports Complex at UP Mindanao on Friday, April 5.
Davao City's elementary boys and girls volleyball teams emerged champions in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the Davao City-University of the Philippines (DC-UP) Mindanao Sports Complex at UP Mindanao on Friday, April 5.

The elementary boys team survived past Davao del Norte, 2-1, to defend its gold medal in the regional sportsfest. 

Ralph Montellano spearheaded the Durians' offense, scoring 16 points, which included 14 attacks and two aces.

The Durians' elementary girls spikers, for their part, outlasted Digos Digos City, 25-22, 25-22, to annex the gold.

Lady Leen Lapatis led the team's charge and contributed 15 points, including nine attacks and two aces. She also recorded four blocks during the match.

In the secondary division, championship matches are set on Saturday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m.

Davao City will clash against Davao del Norte in both finals matches. 

SunStar Davao’s Davraa Meet 2024 special coverage is presented by Mati City Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat, Santos Land Development Corporation, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maricar Zamora, and NCCC Supermarket. MLSA

