Davao City empowers learners through digital literacy awareness

THE Davao City Library and Information Center (DCLIC), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao, has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting every child’s right to learn and grow in safe environments – both in the classroom and in the digital world.

Genevieve Tagudin, Children’s Librarian of DCLIC, said the city library has strengthened its systems by blocking inappropriate sites to ensure learners can safely access online resources.

“Ang mga bata mo-venture using the online resource dria sa city library. Mao gi-make sure namo nga ang data privacy sa atoang mga kabataan, ang ilahang pag acess sa information, naa ta’y mga ginapang-block na mga sites og gi-make sure pud nato nga well-maintained pud (The children will venture using the online resource at the city library. That’s why we make sure that the data privacy of our children, their access to information, we have blocked sites and we make sure that they are well-maintained),” she told Usapang Pambata: Special Office for Children’s Concern on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Jonas Piore, Education Program Supervisor of DepEd-Davao, also highlighted during the Usapang Pambata the vital role of parents in their children’s digital usage and to have an online space safe for them.

“Dako kayo og kinahanglan, need gyud namo ang parents kay ang digital world sa learners sa atong mga anak, actually dako ni siya’g tabang. Gipasayon na ang pag-research, meaning of the word, mga spelling. Kinahanglan gyud ang pag-guide nato sa mga bata kay og dili nato ma -guide ang bata, delikado gyud kaayo na siya if pasagdaan nato sila kay unsa nalang kaya ang klase na generation ang atong ginapaabot (We need the parents’ guidance in the digital world of our learners,which is actually a big help and has made easier research, meaning of the word, spellings. We still need to guide the children because if we can’t guide the children, they will be in danger and if we let them go like that, what kind of generation we will expect),” she said.

As part of the celebration of National Book Week, DCLIC has organized a series of activities to promote literacy and creativity among children. The storytelling contest will begin with the elimination rounds on November 14 and will culminate in the finals on November 28, featuring elementary pupils.

On November 18, daycare centers will join the Book Character Parade at NCCC Victoria Plaza. From November 24 to 26, the library will host interactive literacy sessions, including read-aloud and silent reading exercises, word search activities using technological materials such as interactive boards, trivia quizzes, and arts and crafts workshops, which are open to all children who want to participate.

Tagudin emphasized that through these initiatives, they empower learners to become responsible digital citizens and ensure that they are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in both the physical and online learning spaces.

“Naga paningkamot pod ta nga to promote these awareness among our children sa unsaon pag gamit sa mga resources online kay very vast ang mga information og resources online so naa tay mga orientation sa unsaon pag verify sa mga information na sakto og dili. Naa tay digital literacy para ani nga mag isuess para atung mga kabataan dria sa library ma aware sila nga naga exist diay ni (We are also promoting these awareness among our children on how to use resources online because the information and resources online are very vast, so we have orientations on how to verify the information whether it is correct or not. We have digital literacy for this issue so that our children in the library will be aware that it exists),” she added. CIO